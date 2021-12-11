Megan Fox made a pros and cons list before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan fox not only thoughtlessly launched into his relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and even analyzed in depth if it was a good idea to have an affair with the rapper 4 years her junior, whose details we share in The Truth News.

In a new interview with Who What Wear, the star of Till Death admits there was a bit of hesitation on his part before joining the rocker from “Bloody Valentine”. He reveals in the account that he even made a list of pros and cons before officially deciding to date. Colson Baker.

“When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul that I have traveled with before, that this was a soulmate connection and that there was a purpose here,” explains Fox whose blood is used as an accessory by Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox doubted her romance with MGK

MGK and Fox celebrate a year of romance this 2021



Now, Megan Fox and MGK are overflowing with sensuality at the Billboard Music Awards and similar events, but before starting their romance, the 35-year-old actress said to herself: “My logical brain was ringing and saying, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons. ‘”.

Ultimately, Fox’s list of pros outweighed the cons, and the pair have gone from strength to strength ever since. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in June after they were spotted together on The Angels.

Despite Fox’s initial hesitancy, MGK had always had a crush on the actress – in fact, his crush dates back to high school, one of his childhood friends revealed when sharing how the rapper hung a poster of Megan on his arm. Bedroom.

Lowery added that “at least one classmate remembers that [MGK] promised he would marry her one day. “” It was the GQ poster, right? “MGK asked Fox, who was present during their virtual interview.

How did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly meet?

Megan Fox and MGK met in 2019



The story of how Megan Fox and MGK met begins on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2019, when the actress had been separated from her then husband for several months, Brian Austin Green.

The singer of “Forget Me Too” He also told the magazine that he has found happiness and himself ever since, getting a support from Fox. He admitted that before he met her, he was shuffling a set of characters that never quite fit together.

“I was still trying to be someone else, and now I’m like, ‘I’ve found out who I am.’ It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also what I am at home now,” he said. about his romance with Megan Fox.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!