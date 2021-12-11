Meet the mansion in the middle of the forest of Reese Witherspoon, actress of ‘Legally Blonde’

The actress Reese witherspoon, 44 years old and who is remembered for her role in the film ‘Legally Blonde’, bought in March 2020 a luxurious property in the middle of the forest in Brentwood, California, but it was until now that its acquisition was made public.

The Brentwood community is located in the Contra Costa County and it is very close to the San Joaquín River.

According to various media outlets, the celebrity and her husband, Jim toth, they disbursed $ 15,900,000 dollars for the property built in 1993.

The house, built on an area of 9,504 square feet English-style, it has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room with fireplace, library, main room, TV room, garage for three vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is semi-open and quite spacious. It is equipped with a white cupboard, high-end appliances and an island in the center, illuminated by three pendant lamps, which can be used to prepare food.

The main bedroom is very spacious, having more than enough room for a large bed and a living room. It also has a fireplace, a large walk in closet, and spectacular garden views.

The master bedroom bathroom features a vanity, tub and shower, as well as a space where Reese can put the finishing touches.

To the exterior, on his land of about three acres, there are green and extensive gardens, a saltwater pool with its respective spa area, firepit and an outdoor kitchen.

Privacy is another highlight, as the residence is surrounded by tall, lush trees.

Although it is almost a year since its purchase, Reese Witherspoon has not decided to move into her new home so far.

2020 was a very active year in the world of celebrity real estate, as sold his Pacific Palisades mansion for $ 17,000,0000as well as his Ranch in Malibu at $ 6,700,000.

Reese still has her old home in Nashville, Tennessee, which is where she was born, so having a home there is something she values ​​very much.

