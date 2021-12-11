Media in England called his expulsion ‘ridiculous’

On England the press has cataloged as’ridiculous‘ the expulsion you received Raul Jimenez during the match before him Manchester City in the match corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier league.

Various English media have spoken to give their position regarding the Red card who received the Mexican soccer player at Etihad Stadium, who left the Wolves, a situation that in the end ended up being a factor in taking the 1-0 defeat.

“The striker and talisman, Raul Jimenez, was sent off after receiving a yellow and a red card 31 seconds apart … Mexican delayed his departure from the field and threw his head protection on the grass, “said the British newspaper ‘Daily mail‘.

While ‘The Guardian‘stated: “Raul Jimenez left his technician, Bruno lage, with a face of terror when he received a swift expulsion against the Manchester City. The whistle Jon moss showed two yellow cards to Jimenez in the added minutes of the first half, “he said on his website.

On the other hand, ‘Daily Star‘he said in one of his texts: “Raul Jimenez got hit by a red card ‘Totally crazy’ after a puzzling decision against him Man city“

The same newspaper explained that “The ace of Wolves, Raul Jimenez, was recriminated by the fans after he was sent off for two yellow cards in less than a minute this Saturday in the duel of the Premier league before him Manchester City“.

Own diary of Wolverhampton, the Express & Star, published a video in which you can see the fans of the club express that “Raúl cost us the game“.

