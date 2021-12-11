“Matrix 4”: details of the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo 18 years later

The leak of the plot of “Matrix 4” indicates that the film will pass six decades in the future after “Matrix Revolutions”. Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros

Since the continuation of the saga was confirmed Matrix, which everyone considered closed with Matrix Revolutions, the information about the fourth installment of the franchise created by the Wachowski sisters has arrived by dropper. Now, an alleged massive plot leak offers juicy details of Keanu Reeves’ return, 18 years later, as Neo.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) Official Trailer # 1 – Keanu Reeves Movie HD

Apparently, the time jump between parts three and four, not only will not be disguised, but within the fiction of the saga the difference will be accentuated by placing the plot of the last film 60 years after the previous one. A period that will imply that some characters, such as Morpheus, have died in that transit.

This has been revealed by a leak of the plot of the film that, in addition, explains the reason for Neo’s return and what is the mission he will have to face on this occasion.

The leak, which comes from the hand of Giant Freakin Robot, indicates that the film will take place six decades in the future after Matrix Revolutions, in a world that has been “rebooted.”

“There are significant changes with respect to the world seen last time,” explains the argument that also states that “Not everyone is still alive and the world is seen as a different place from the one Neo entered for the first time so many years ago.”

Zion, the last human city seen in previous films, will no longer exist and humans who have survived the war will live without fear of machines and many of them even working with them. The absence of Morpheus, who was brought to life by Laurence Fishburne, is due to the fact that the character would have died years ago, his position being occupied by Niobe, who will once again be played by Jada Pinkett Smith, and who will appear aged in the film.

In the film, the peace between the machines and the humans is greatly weakened, causing Neo to have to return. Although it is unknown if the character will return in his ‘real’ form, the argument states that he will “work to free a still existing version of Trinity from the Matrix.”

THE NEW TRINITY

Although she will continue to be played by Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity will be very different from the one fans have known in past decades, and will identify as Tiffany, a woman who has “a very normal life with her husband and children on the show.”

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) Official Trailer # 1 – Keanu Reeves Movie HD

The last of the revelations indicates that the character of Neil Patrick Harris, who until now was a mystery, will be The Analyst, a new version of the Architect, whose role in this world is to have helped establish peace between machines and humans. Although it has not been confirmed or denied that it will be the villain of the film, it is very possible that it will finally turn out to be.

To see what is true in these leaks, viewers will have to wait for the premiere of Matrix 4, which this time will only have Lana Wachowski in the direction. Under his direction will be Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles from previous installments and joined by stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film will hit theaters in December this year.