Mariah Carey proposes a collaboration to Cardi B The surprising answer!

Mariah Carey proposed a collaboration to Cardi B, which caught the attention of fans of both artists on social media. And she did this during an interview that she conducted with Cardi B in the Interview Magazine cycle.

“You’ve gotten less than other non-colored artists, and yet your influence has gone further. So let’s fix that. We’re going to do that, we’re going to launch our bra collection, and one of these days, what? Can we make a song together? “Carey suggested. And Cardi B’s response was surprising.

“I would love to do that. I would like to do a song that touches the soul. You broke my heart when I was 11 years old and I didn’t even have a boyfriend,” the Up singer responded excitedly.