Mariah Carey proposes a collaboration to Cardi B The surprising answer!
Mariah Carey proposed a collaboration to Cardi B, which caught the attention of fans of both artists on social media. And she did this during an interview that she conducted with Cardi B in the Interview Magazine cycle.
Cardi B’s response to Mariah Carey’s proposed collaboration
“You’ve gotten less than other non-colored artists, and yet your influence has gone further. So let’s fix that. We’re going to do that, we’re going to launch our bra collection, and one of these days, what? Can we make a song together? “Carey suggested. And Cardi B’s response was surprising.
“I would love to do that. I would like to do a song that touches the soul. You broke my heart when I was 11 years old and I didn’t even have a boyfriend,” the Up singer responded excitedly.
Cardi !!! I loved our conversation! What I didn’t say but should have said is that it’s not just the fact that you’re beautiful on the outside, it is the fact that you are a real person that is also beautiful on the inside .. I’m here for it all! You made my dayhttps: //t.co/6H5goRkc41
– Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey)
February 23, 2021
“I know I swore a lot and spoke a bit spicy in my interview with Mariah Carey, but I can’t help it. She made me feel comfortable. I didn’t feel like I was doing an interview, I felt like I was in a real conversation,” Cardi B said in her social networks.
“Cardi I loved our conversation! What I didn’t say, but should have said, is that it’s not just the fact that you are beautiful on the outside, it’s the fact that you are a real person and you are also beautiful on the inside. for everything, you have made my day, “Carey replied, in a tweet exchange.