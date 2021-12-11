M. Night Shyamalan talks about his meeting with Steven Spielberg for the fourth installment

Although it has been a while since he arrived, it seems that they have wanted to ask the director about the interest that there was in him for that installment of Indiana Jones

Once the projects hit the screen, We are all in love with what has come or we hate it enormously, but on many occasions the preparation has nothing to do with what we then see. Over the years there have been several cases of this styleor, classic films that have had another point of view at first or actors and actresses who they could have taken on a role and then they didn’t. It is the magic of these projects.

For today’s case, it seems that we won’t involve any big name from acting, but yes of the management positions. We are talking about M. Night Shyamalan It seems that it could have contributed its two cents to the fourth installment of Indiana Jones when it was preparing.

Taking advantage a recent interview that Shyamalan did with ColliderThey have wanted to bring this issue up to the coalition. The director came from reaping a great deal of fame due to his tape of The Sixth Sense, so it was on the lips of many, both the public and influential people in the cinema. In this way, information began to circulate that Shyamalan had a meeting with Steven Spielberg for this fourth installment and they wanted to mention it in the interview.

What the director has commented is that the meeting did take place and some ideas were requested to make your contribution to this delivery. The problem they could see after see all Shyamalan’s ideas for this installment it was that there were many, and all of them in a darker tone than expected for Indiana Jones. With this, the director ensures that he has all those notes saved, in case one day he can bring this story about the character.

Currently, the saga of the treasure hunter played by Harrison Ford he plans to bring us a fifth installment. The truth is that we do not know if at some point Shyamalan will come to take care of a new installment of this saga, but seeing that they had him for it is an incentive. If there was a tape of this style, would you want to take a look at it?