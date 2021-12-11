LoL: The move that gives reason to Riot’s plans and shows that the Teleport needs changes

Riot Games is preparing a gigantic change for the next year of League of Legends. After many attempts to adjust the Teleport, the developer prepared a new action plan for this Summoner Spell that could block its use during the first minutes of the game. A decision that would be made to give some more action to the first minutes and avoid dominance that this element continues to dominate the metagame with the start of Season 12.

A play shows that they are necessary changes

Due to the division of opinions in the community, one player wanted to share with the rest a play in which he exemplified one of the great reasons why the spell could be about to change. In her, all ten players in the game reach the bottom lane while the sixth minute was still elapsed to start a fight that ended up unbalancing a game that would end only eight minutes later with the surrender of the blue team.

In this specific case, it is small disadvantages that mark the final result of the play. Although the difference between level five and six can be of a single minion, its translation in such an early group fight can be devastating. It is true that players could be criticized for attending the play knowing that they are not at the level of their rivals, but also that even professional League of Legends players have had problems with the control of the Teleport.

With the settings, this type of situation should not occur, making it much easier to maintain the order of the line phase. Thus, the eight-minute rule expressed by the analysts would be extended until the 14th, so that it is the individual ability and our talent in choosing the pairings that decides the outcome of an early game in which we will free ourselves from many worries.

