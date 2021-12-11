list of Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi devices that would receive it
MIUI 13 is the next version of Xiaomi’s customization layer, which, like every year, includes new features in this that sometimes not even Android has natively. Now, it has been leaked that this update could begin at the end of this month of December. There is little left for the presentation of the Xiaomi 12, so it is only a matter of time.
The Xiaomi could begin to update at the end of the month
The new version of MIUI would be very close to arriving to Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that are compatible, which, according to Gizchina, are the following:
- Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi CIVI
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro
- Redmi
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9A Sport
- Redmi 9i Sport
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30i
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10T
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11T
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro +
- LITTLE BIT
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE X2
- LITTLE X3
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
This update will begin at the end of December and will be carried out progressively in the first months of the year. Many of these devices will have Android 12, while others will continue to have Android 11.
The beta version of the ROM it will be discontinued on December 13, since the next batch will already arrive with Android 12.
For now, it only remains to wait to see if Xiaomi ends up releasing the update before the end of the year. In any case, there is not much left for you to enjoy MIUI 13 on your mobile.