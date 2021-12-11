list of Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi devices that would receive it

Related news

MIUI 13 is the next version of Xiaomi’s customization layer, which, like every year, includes new features in this that sometimes not even Android has natively. Now, it has been leaked that this update could begin at the end of this month of December. There is little left for the presentation of the Xiaomi 12, so it is only a matter of time.

The Xiaomi could begin to update at the end of the month

Xiaomi updates, even more chaotic with MIUI 12



The new version of MIUI would be very close to arriving to Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that are compatible, which, according to Gizchina, are the following:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10



Xiaomi Mi 10S



Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro



Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite



Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom



Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra



Xiaomi Mi 10T



Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro



Xiaomi Mi 10i



Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite



Xiaomi Mi 11



Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra



Xiaomi Mi 11i



Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro



Xiaomi Mi 11X



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G



Xiaomi 11T



Xiaomi 11T Pro



Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE



Xiaomi CIVI



Xiaomi MIX 4



Xiaomi MIX FOLD



Xiaomi Pad 5



Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite



Xiaomi Mi 9



Xiaomi Mi 9 SE



Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite



Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G



Xiaomi Mi 9T



Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro



Xiaomi Mi CC 9



Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro

Redmi

Redmi Note 8



Redmi Note 8T



Redmi Note 8 Pro



Redmi Note 9



Redmi 9T



Redmi 9A



Redmi 9i



Redmi 9A Sport



Redmi 9i Sport



Redmi 9



Redmi 9 Prime



Redmi 10X 5G



Redmi 10X Pro



Redmi 10



Redmi 10 Prime



Redmi 10X 4G



Redmi K30



Redmi K30i



Redmi K30 Pro



Redmi K30 Pro Zoom



Redmi K30 Ultra



Redmi K30S Ultra



Redmi K40



Redmi K40 Pro



Redmi K40 Pro +



Redmi K40 Gaming



Redmi K20



Redmi K20 Pro



Redmi Note 8 2021



Redmi Note 9 4G



Redmi Note 9 5G



Redmi Note 9T 5G



Redmi Note 9S



Redmi Note 9 Pro



Redmi Note 10



Redmi Note 10S



Redmi Note 10 5G



Redmi Note 10T



Redmi Note 10 Lite



Redmi Note 10 Pro



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max



Redmi Note 11



Redmi Note 11T



Redmi Note 11 Pro



Redmi Note 11 Pro +

LITTLE BIT

POCO F2 Pro



LITTLE F3



LITTLE F3 GT



LITTLE X2



LITTLE X3



POCO X3 NFC



POCO X3 Pro



LITTLE X3 GT



LITTLE M3



LITTLE M2 Pro



LITTLE M3 Pro 5G



LITTLE M4 Pro 5G



LITTLE M2



LITTLE C3



LITTLE C31

This update will begin at the end of December and will be carried out progressively in the first months of the year. Many of these devices will have Android 12, while others will continue to have Android 11.

The beta version of the ROM it will be discontinued on December 13, since the next batch will already arrive with Android 12.

For now, it only remains to wait to see if Xiaomi ends up releasing the update before the end of the year. In any case, there is not much left for you to enjoy MIUI 13 on your mobile.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you