List of Platinum Pokémon content not present in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

World Distortion, although Giratina can be caught:

After players clear the Pokémon League, Giratina can be found returning to Route 214 below Rocavelo City, where a new hidden path has been opened on the right with Pokémon that are around level 50 and takes players to the Return Cave with Giratina inside.

Are not included changes in some gyms present in Platinum, such as those of Ciudad Vetusta, Ciudad Corazón or Ciudad Rocavelo.

present in Platinum, such as those of Ciudad Vetusta, Ciudad Corazón or Ciudad Rocavelo. The gym leaders they maintain their original Pokémon teams of Diamond and Pearl.

they maintain their original Pokémon teams of Diamond and Pearl. Neither Handsome nor his task of helping us to put an end to Team Galaxia’s plans are present.

nor his task of helping us to put an end to Team Galaxia’s plans are present. The climate it remains Diamond and Pearl and is not colder than Platinum.

