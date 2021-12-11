Lexus brings out its wild side with its first hydrogen-powered ROV

An off-road vehicle may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Lexus, but with the growth in the off-road vehicle sector, the firm wants to please all foodies with an adventurous spirit with its new Lexus ROV.

The machine combines Lexus’ distinguished styling with a hydrogen-powered engine, bringing fun to the most unusual roads without emitting any pollutants.

Photos: Lexus

Lexus ready for greener adventures

The firm that just debuted in Mexico, has just launched its first luxury SUV ready to explore all kinds of natural environments but focused on responsible mobility.

For this, the new ROV (recreational off-road vehicle) concept is powered by a 1.0-liter hydrogen engine that works like a gasoline engine, but with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen that is delivered precisely by a direct injector. hydrogen.

Notably, this new hydrogen engine produces close to zero emissions, with a negligible amount of engine oil burned while driving.

Tours in style

Design-wise, the Lexus ROV will clearly have the sleek features that define the brand, but with bolder touches like an exposed suspension, roll cage, and chunky off-road tires.

A bodywork that could protect passengers was also designed, incorporating the iconic Lexus signature grille and front fenders that offer protection against loose rocks and mud.

The suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts and conveys the sense of durability inherited from Lexus SUVs.

Its dark bronze paint is carefully crafted along with a lightweight body and suspension designed for off-road comfort and fun. The Lexus L-motif headlights and taillights and the rear LEXUS insignia express the latest Lexus design language.

Inside, based on the Tazuna concept, it has a simple meter that instantly reads the information the driver needs while the driver concentrates on driving. The seats are upholstered in durable synthetic leather.