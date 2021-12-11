Leonardo Dicaprio: the theory that reaffirms that he does not date women under 25 years old | TV and Show

Leonardo Dicaprio it could well be the object of study. Not because of his great career in Hollywood, which has earned him an Oscar and several other prestigious awards, or because of his deep activism for the care of the planet, but because of the age of his partners.

This is because the actor, who fell in love with the world with his performance in Titanic, He is 47 years old, while his partners are usually under the age of 25, a pattern that does not change as he ages.

With a special fondness for models, the trend started with Gisele Bundchen, the most successful model in recent years and is now Camilla Morrone who occupies his heart. Although the young woman has just turned 24, she is almost at the limit for the actor of The wolf of Wall Street.

Leonardo Dicaprio: Just a reedit theory?

“I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age” (I’ll get older, but your lovers will always be my age) sing Taylor Swift in the 10 minute version of “All to well” referring to the brides that the boyfriend who was 21 years old when he wrote this song would keep in the future.

Although, who would refer is the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, the song could perfectly be adapted to Leonardo Dicaprio, considering his love history.

It was a Reedit user in 2019 who brought to the fore the theory that the actor does not date girls under 25, which began when he was that age and began a relationship with the actress Gisele Bündchen, who in that I was 20 years old at the time. The relationship between the two lasted 5 years, just until the actress reached the presumably peak age for the actor.

According to Hola, the couple looked radiant and even attended an Oscars ceremony together, they were also seen looking for a house with a sea view, however, the model decided to end their relationship when she saw that the actor did not want to change the course of his life, where alcohol and cigarettes were protagonists, the model confessed to Porter.

After being with Bündchen, the actor immediately began a relationship with another model, this time it was the Israeli Bar Rafaeli who was also 20 years old when she started with him in 2005.

The Israeli model lasted until 2011 with the actor, until their relationship ended. A few weeks later, Dicaprio could be seen with his new conquest, the actress Blake Lively.

At that time she pointed out that when she saw images of both together she cried for her ex, stating that: “Suddenly I got emotional and I started crying uncontrollably. Nobody knows that I went to my room to cry. I could not stop”.

The 23-year-old actress began a relationship while she was the popular “Serena Van Der Woodsten” on Gossip girl And it gave the fans of the series to live the dream that the socialite was with the most desired actor of the time, although the affair only lasted 5 months.

Apparently the actresses were not the predilection of the actor of Titanic, since then only models came, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn, both Victoria’s Secret Angels, aged 22 and 20 respectively. They accompanied the actor when he was already beginning to double the age of his partners, said El País.

In his 40s, the same pattern continued, Kelly Rohrbach, who he was with in 2015 was 25 years old and then, Nina Agdal, the well-known model who starred in the campaign of a well-known beer brand in Chile, who was only 24 years old when she was paired with the actor.

Camila Morrone Is she the chosen one?

It was in 2017 when the actor’s relationship with Argentina was revealed Camila Morrone, that in that year he was only 21 years old, 23 years younger than his heartthrob.

The model and actress enchanted the activist maintaining a relationship until today, showing themselves as a stable couple and it is usual that they are seen together.

Camila, who is also the stepdaughter of Al Pacino, accompanied the actor at the awards ceremony Oscar in 2020, where he “made official” his courtship.

The look Camila Morrone gave Leonardo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt’s shoutout – love! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/36nn22EbSd – Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) February 10, 2020

Although they avoided posing on that red carpet, the actor sat next to her and could be seen looking at him with admiration when the leading man was nominated for “Best Actor” for his participation in the film. “Once upon a time in … Hollywood.”

Regarding the age difference, the model told the Los Angeles Times “there are too many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, in which relationships have great age differences. I just think that anyone should date whoever they want to date. “

Despite that, they have been mocked, as when Ricky gervais referred to the actor in his 2020 Golden Globes monologue and said the film “Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood” It was so long that Leonardo Dicaprio attended the premiere and by the end of the premiere, his date was too old for him, Vanity Fair reported.

Why do men like younger women?

Although there is nothing written about tastes, there are studies that show that men like younger girls.

This was demonstrated by an investigation of the app OKCupid and Finnish researchers who published in Evolution Behavior that masculine tastes are in women younger than them, reported La Vanguardia.

But what would be the reason for this preference? the answer is simple “youth”. According to the sexologist Nuria Jorba: “the male brain is programmed to identify those aspects that increase the probability of perpetuating genes.”

Although it highlights that there are also other aspects of women that indicate fertility, such as large breasts, to breastfeed, wide hips, to develop a good pregnancy and smooth skin, which reflects youth.

The professional indicates that in the case of women, the general pattern is to look for signs such as height or muscles in men, that reflect a greater likelihood of “fighting for food and protecting the family and reaching taller trees.”

Although Jorba emphasizes that the first impact will always be the attraction and not necessarily these patterns to find a partner.