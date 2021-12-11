Leonardo DiCaprio in love with the birds of Córdoba – Other Cities – Colombia

The American actor posted on his Twitter account @LeoDicaprio the results of the expedition that a group of biologists carried out to the Murrucucú hill, in the foothills of the Knot of the Paramillo in Córdoba, in search of the Sinú Parakeet, a bird in danger of extinction, but on whose journey they discovered 30 new species of birds.

Amazed by the variety of Cordoba’s natural aviary, the winner of the Oscar for best actor for the film ‘El Renacido’, and who also starred in ‘Titanic’ and “Diamantes de Sangre”, among other successful films, highlighted the 238 species sighted by the expeditionaries in that region of Colombia.

An expedition team looking for the Sinú Parakeet found ~ 30 species of birds new to Córdoba in Colombia. The Parakeet wasn’t one of them, but the 238 species they did find has made them hopeful that it may still be somewhere in the Andes. #LostSpecies https://t.co/twLDXK0qTx – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 12, 2021

"An expedition team looking for the Sinú parakeet found 30 new bird species in Córdoba in Colombia. Parakeet It was not one of them, but the 238 species they found has given them hope that it may still be somewhere in the Andes ", highlighted the actor of Hollywood.

The publication prompted the reaction of environmental authorities in Córdoba such as the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Valles del Sinú and San Jorge (CVS), which highlighted the importance of birds such as the one that motivated the expedition to the Nudo del Paramillo nature reserve.

The CVS points out that the Sinú Painted Parakeet (Pyrrhura subbandina) is under the category of critically endangered (CR) threat, according to the IUCN.

“It has been registered for the department of Córdoba within the 35 focal species worked by the CVS. Although very little is known about their physiology, reproduction, feeding, ecology and behavior, for the year 2015 the determination of the conservation status of the species, to advance a Conservation Plan and strategies in the habitat “, said Orlando medina, director of CAR – CVS.

The official adds that despite the plan executed, there were no reports of individuals in the Alto Sinú ecosystems during the field phase, as happened with the group of expedition members who advanced the journey that led to the publication of DiCaprio.

The expedition to Alto Sinú was carried out by experts from the Córdoba Ornithological Society, the Calidris Association (BirdLife in Colombia) and National Natural Parks.

During 11 days, in the middle of the thick bush, the explorer group managed to verify the existence of the new species, completing an inventory of 589 kinds of birds that inhabit the southern area of ​​Córdoba.

This expedition constitutes an important contribution to the study and sighting of birds that are in the process of disappearing.

Gudilfredo Avendaño Mendez

Special for THE TIME

