Leonardo DiCaprio bought an impressive mansion for almost 10 million dollars: the photos

What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s house like

The property, for which the interpreter spent almost 10 million US dollars (9.9 million to be exact), has a 465-square-meter lot that is characterized by great privacy.

Among its amenities, the home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a large rectangular pool and a felt lawn patio, a fire pit, and a detached one-car garage. Notably Leonerdo He owns several properties in the area, so it is not known if the actor will actually live in this house or it was simply an investment.

“Don´t look up”, the new film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence premiered in the cinema

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and more stars are part of an outstanding casting that is already giving a lot to talk about.

The story centers on astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and his professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio), who make a surprising discovery about an asteroid that orbits within the solar system and could be very close to colliding with Earth. However, it seems that nobody seems to care about the seriousness of the matter, because it is considered that it is not the ideal time to talk about an asteroid that could – or not – destroy the planet.

Alerting the public to an upcoming fatal event appears to be viewed as inconvenient news for the US government and world politics. In this way, Kate and Randall, with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob morgan), they will embark on a major media tour that will see them grapple with the indifference of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah hill), until appearing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by hosts Brie (Cate blanchett) and Jack (Tyler perry).

“They have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is more comical than it is. that they imagined. What must be done so that the world turns its head and decides to look up? ”, Details the official synopsis of Netflix.

