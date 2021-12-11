Leisure Guide: The DiCaprio duo

The bromance of Leonardo Dicaprio and Jonah Hill, now together in Don’t look up

A comet threatens to crash into Earth and destroy it. The plot is familiar but the story is not the same. The tape written and directed by Adam McKay uses humor and the absurd, and a cast that dazzles, to ironize about the relativization that we give to matters as important as our own extinction.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry and Scott Mescudi, among other names, give shape to Do not look up, which has already been released in some cinemas and which from December 24 can be seen on Netflix.

An astronomy student (Lawrence) and her teacher (DiCaprio) try to warn about this body that will impact the planet, but surprisingly nobody seems to listen to them. Not even the indifferent US president (Streep) or her son and adviser (Hilll). With the absurd as the axis, a series of delusional situations are unleashed that border on the tragicomic.

The tone of the film is also present in the interaction of some of its stars in a Netflix press conference where McKay, DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep and Hill participate, and which is also hosted by the American astronomer and scientist Amy Mainzer. Between jokes and praise, Lawrence’s advanced pregnancy was celebrated, the pandemic, confinement and global warming were discussed.

That was when Jonah Hill praised his friend and colleague Leonardo DiCaprio for the commitment he has made to different causes of ecological awareness and conservation: “I have been a friend of Leo for a long time. I have always had great respect for how he spends his time and money on this issue ”.

DiCaprio responded to his fellow cast member in The Wolf of Wall Street: “This young friend of mine is an absolute genius. His ability to improvise and take control of a scene and make the narrative change in the most amazing ways, is a spectacle and something truly extraordinary. He is absolutely a genius and I would like to work with him on 100 more films. “

At those words, Hill reacted: “I totally agree with what Leo just said.” After the general laughter, the actor continued: “I have worked with almost all the best actors in the world, many of whom are here right now, and there have been no more loyal friends. But putting those feelings aside, what happens to DiCaprio when they say, “Action!” It doesn’t look like anything else I’ve ever seen.

Music and cinema: the perfect match

In its 17th edition the festival of musical documentaries In-Edit It offers face-to-face functions and also online mode until this Tuesday 14.

As always, there is something for all musical tastes, from the Beatles in India, to the Rapanui pianist Mahani Teave, through Moby, St. Vincent, Suzie Q or the duo Sparks. It closes on Tuesday with a function of Faith and Branko, the love story between an English accordionist and a Serbian violinist. Be careful with online programming, which is free and only requires registration. The detail in www.inedit.cl

Strokes of emotion

Andrés Montero manages to anger, surprise and, above all, make you feel a subtle, soft, almost romantic sadness when reading Death comes styling. A series of stories around a central area of ​​the country, which involves the Chilean countryside – it speaks of employers, employees, rural funerals – and also its fishing coves.

The book runs through emotions in various landscapes. An office worker who is bored with his work and starting out is involved as a guest star guest at a wake. Or death itself, portrayed in a lady who accompanies, who embraces. The same author of other novels and stories such as Someone Knocks on the Door or On the Horizon a Boat is Drawn, sublimely transcends the emotions and feelings in this well-written, short and quick-to-read book (La Pollera, 2021). By Nicolás Durante.

Immersed by Van Gogh

The immersive exhibition inspired by the Impressionist master can now be visited at the Movistar Arena. Until February 4 Beyond Van Gogh is presented and it is a great panorama for all types of audiences.

Immerse yourself literally in a circuit made up of more than 300 works by Vincent Van Gogh through projections created with a combination of technologies by the French-Canadian artist Mathieu St-Arnaud. a magical, enveloping and different experience.

Crafts in the new Oriente Extension Center

It is an instance that many await during the year and that now returns in hybrid format. The traditional UC Craft Show, which includes pieces from Chile and Latin America and meets 48 versions, can be visited between December 10 and 12 at the Oriente Extension Center, a space recently opened on the Oriente Campus, at Avenida Jaime Guzmán 3300, Providencia.

Among the activities programmed in conjunction with Duoc UC, there will be cooking workshops by a chef who will link artisan pieces and products with preparations that are part of our intangible cultural heritage.