Lady Gaga’s powerful message to Britney – El Financiero

After finishing a thirteen year guardianship, Britney Spears has been the center of attention in recent days, so some of his fellow singers in the middle of the show were asked about the Judge’s decision to release her father, Jamie Spears.

Through her Instagram stories, the “Overprotected” singer reacted to a recent interview that Entertainment tonight did to Lady Gaga. In a video with a snippet of that talk, Spears thanked him for “take your time to say something so nice. You made me cryI love you! ”He wrote.

The Oscar nominee and the film’s upcoming release House of gucci expressed that the way the music industry treated Britney Spears was lousy. “And the way women are treated in the music industry is something that I think should change. I think she (Britney) will always be an inspiration to women”.

Before the gratitude, Gaga again dedicated a message through her social networks where she stressed her support. With a image where she appears lying down, asks her to live her best life. “I prayed that the legal system would treat you like a person. Now it has changed the course of women in this industry forever. You defended yourself and you were very brave. Thank you, ”he said.

However, Britney also referred to Christina Aguilera and rekindled rumors about a possible rivalry. During the red carpet of the Latin Grammy, where Aguilera attended to interpret the song “Pa mis chicas”, was consulted by the press. Immediately, the interpreter of “Dirrty” he turned to his publicist and refused to answer: “I’m happy for her”Is the only thing he mentioned on the subject.

In this regard, Britney did not remain silent and replied. “I love and adore everyone who has supported me. But refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to lying. I was 13 years in a corrupt and abusive system, but Why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about? I was the one who went through all this! Thanks to all who raised their voices and supported me. I do matter ”.