La Jornada – INE and Morena clash due to budget adjustment for revocation of mandate

Mexico City. The approval of the adjustment and reassignment of the budget of the National Electoral Institute to allocate 1,503 million pesos to the organization of the exercise of revocation of mandate confronted counselors of the body with the representation of Morena. The Chamber of Deputies approved a disproportionate reduction without substantiating the amount, the counselors accused, so there is a deficit of 2,550 million pesos for this process; The INE maintains a golden bureaucracy with high salaries, Morena replied.

The president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova warned that even with the cancellation of projects and rationalization of spending, there is a deficit of 2.3 billion pesos to organize this exercise in terms of the law, that is, with the 160 thousand polls with which the election was held. of 2018. It is not the INE – he accused – that has placed his organization at risk, but the 1,503 million pesos for an eventual exercise of Mandate Revocation, which is clearly and openly insufficient to carry it out.

Morena focused his criticism of the INE on the lack of republican austerity in the budget exercise of the body, preserving excessive expenses such as voluntary retirement. Deputy Mario Llergo accused the body of providing millionaire settlements to its staff such as the 5 million pesos that were allocated to the former director of the Electoral Organization, as a sample of the expense.

During the debate, the counselor, José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña highlighted the scope of the cut: “but even granting, that they be considered (the adjustments) to redo in the INE budget, even those examples that they put, well just tell us where we got it from three thousand 830 million. In other words, not five million, not 200 that a separation insurance or things like that could cost ”.

The counselor Jaime Rivera detailed the budget adjustments to increase the amount destined to the revocation of the mandate and assign 1,503 million pesos, “the problem is that that amount is notoriously insufficient to carry out this process. Two thousand 327 million pesos are still missing, almost 60 percent of what is required. “

In turn, the counselor UucKib Espadas warned that it is not possible to resign oneself to returning to the low-cost times of the election, which opened the door to fraudulent practices like in 1988. I am not willing individually and I hope that this collegiate body will not He is going to return to a Mexico, where cheap elections allowed the same ruffians as always to steal election after election.

At the time, the representations of the PAN, PRI and PRD joined the criticism of Morena and the coalition parties that approved the reduction of resources to the INE to organize the revocation of mandates.

Counselor Claudia said that “today we have an issue under the pretext of austerity, we are trying to define a budget reduction, but in reality what I see is that this whole issue is motivated by the anger that exists from the perspective of authorities and powers and this parliamentary majority that has not seen and that has not reflected that the INE has fulfilled its constitutional duties “

Later he added that the premises that are used are false premises, they are premises that are based on incorrectness, because what is sought is nothing else, is to put this bitterness and this polarization that exists in society. “To believe that the budget cuts are punishing the INE, is to seriously confuse things and not realize that the effect is not on the electoral authority, but on the citizens and their rights.

“And it is that in that logic that is very close to the maxim of” the end justifies the means “, it seems that the intention to destroy the INE, to discredit or to try to subdue it through the budget, is and acquires quality of a higher end.