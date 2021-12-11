Kendall Jenner wears high-waisted jeans and white cropped blouse

Kendall jenner may be a lover of firms such as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Donna Karan, Carolina Herrera or Bottega Veneta, whose designs looks to shine in television appearances, to attend gala parties or during celebrations commemorating his brand of tequila 818. However, when it comes to his daily outfits, the high rise jeans They are one of the most recurring garments in their combinations.

This has been made clear by the American model, Kendall jenner, when she is seen walking through the streets of Los Angeles in the company of Hailey Baldwin on an outing to eat or for coffee, or if a visit for work or pleasure takes her to the Big Apple. So, the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gives us styling classes using the most basic clothes in the wardrobe, as in this case it is with some denim pants and white blouse.

Kendall Jenner always turns to high-waisted jeans

The model uses basic garments for day to day. Original photography: @kendalljenner.

Kendall jenner has trusted the high-waisted jeans and pants to enhance your silhouette in most of your outfits. While the trends for spring-summer 2022 point in another direction, heralding the return of the low-rise designs we wore during the 1990s and 2000s, the american model has found in the silhouette of this garment that reaches above the navel, a secret weapon to which he resorts on every occasion.

In front of his more than 200 million followers on Instagram, he turned to this social network to share a story in which he poses in front of a mirror. Wear some high rise jeans in dark denim, in conjunction with a white short sleeve blouse and round neck. She wore her loose and straight black hair, stylized with the hooks slightly outwards and a line in the middle. Natural makeup emphasized her outlined brows and plump pink lips.

Kendall Jenner makes high-waisted jeans her favorite. Photo: Gotham / Getty Images

Thus, without further complications, Kendall jenner usually choose mom jeans, the also favorites of other celebrities such as Katie Holmes or Kylie Jenner, and combines them with plain blouses with round collars, usually cropped to reveal a bit of her abdomen, as well as White shirts. As for footwear, it tends to vary between round whore boots, combat boots, white tennis shoes or loafers. These are combinations that are easy to achieve, timeless and carefree for every day.