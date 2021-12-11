Kendall Jenner spotted with boyfriend at Kanye West and Drake benefit concert

United States.- Kendall Jenner Y Devin booker they were one of the many celebrities who went to the concert Free Larry Hoover from Kanye west with Drake carried out in Los Angeles last night.

The couple tried to be as low-key as possible when they left the venue in an effort to free Larry Hoover from jail to raise money for all of America’s prison reform organizations.

The famous woman was dressed all in black, she also had leather gloves and a shiny bag. As for her hair, she wore it with light waves, while her makeup was very discreet.

Kanye and Drake, along with other celebrities, have called for the release of Hoover, who is a former gang leader who was convicted of murder in 1973 and is serving a life sentence.

Other celebrities who also attended were Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Kim’s stay did not go unnoticed, as Kanye, during the Runway song, made a slight change to a verse and said, “I need you to run to me. More specifically, Kimberly ”.