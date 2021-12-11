Katy Perry reveals beauty secret she shares with Orlando Bloom

Pop singer Katy Perry revealed a beauty secret that she shares with her partner, British actor Orlando Bloom, during an interview for the American media ‘Wall Street Journal’.

Katy Perry shared some of the tricks, which she shares with Orlando Bloom to stay younger.

It involves immersing yourself in a tub with cold water, after enjoying the sauna or steam.

Experts explain that this causes the body to detoxify.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

“We really like to wake up. We really like to take care of our telomeres, you know, ”stated Katy Perry.

According to doctor’s statements Michael Barnish to Marie Claire “the most important laboratories in the world are discovering that cold for a short period, using water or not, seems to extend life expectancy”.

He also ensures that “being exposed to uncomfortable low temperatures seems to activate longevity in genes, involving the survival response, a key to repair DNA and generate new cells.”

This also helps improve the immune system, energy and sleep, as well as prevent hair loss and reduce inflammation.

It also helps to give the skin a good appearance and reduce the appearance of pimples; undoubtedly that is one of the reasons why, both Katy Perry like Orlando Bloom they have a good complexion.

Katy Perry (@Katy Perry)

The beauty secrets of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry revealed that she and her daughter’s father are fans of a moisturizer from ‘Kora Organics’, a brand created by Miranda kerr, ex-wife of Orlando Bloom.

“It has a turmeric moisturizer that I swear by, I just integrated it into my life last year … Once I find products they become essential for decades,” confessed Katy Perry.

These are just some of the practical tips from 37-year-old Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom of 44, which undoubtedly make them look very well preserved.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry She enjoys motherhood with her partner Orlando Bloom, and continues to work on promotional campaigns through her social networks, where she also continuously shares her day-to-day with her followers.