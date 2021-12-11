Kate Winslet’s New Hobby

Intelligent, beautiful, enterprising woman with arms to take, Kate winslet inspires and acts in equal measure. Those who know her best say that, at the time, she hesitated to play the unforgettable Rose DeWitt Bukater. And that was the director himself, James cameron, who personally sent him the script for Titanic. But the role of the seventeen-year-old from Philadelphia, forced to commit to Caledon hockley, did not finish convincing him.

But before making a firm decision, she had the wisdom to meet with her close friend Emma thompson, who at the end of the reading, of course, advised him to immediately sign up with the studies. His exact words were: “Kate, honey, you have to accept this.” And so an almost unknown Winslet joined the filming of the film that made her world famous. The film, with permission from Avatar, highest grossing in history.

And now, almost 25 years after that planetarium premiere, the highest paid British actress of all time is still in the limelight. In fact, he has just stated that, on the occasion of the presentation of Ammonite, her latest film, has become an expert in the search for fossils. “I have even unearthed a piece of an extinct reptile!”, The interpreter has detailed in a recent interview. Apparently said hobby Dora the explorer has been unleashed while preparing for the role she plays in the film: that of the paleontologist Mary anning. “I have worked with a wonderful paleontologist who knew everything about every nook and cranny. I also found a piece of a skull from an Ichthyosaurus and was able to identify it! I was very proud of myself. It was very exciting,” have been some of his words.

Ammonite, by the way, which focuses on the relationship between Anning, who died in 1847, and the geologist Charlotte murchison, of course that saves all the ballots to become one of the hits of the season.