Kate Winslet and her belly in the sex scene

Kate Winslet swept television starring in Todd Haynes’ exceptional miniseries Mildred Pierce. The series took 5 Emmys, including one for Winslet, and laid in a distant 2011 one of the foundations of how a great filmmaker, and a great movie star, made the leap to the small screen with success. A decade later, Kate Winslet (and Guy Pearce, also her partner in that series) have returned to HBO with a very different fiction, but with the same outstanding result.

Mare of Easttown It has led us, week by week, through its mystery towards that final twist that so impressed the public. Above the killers and surprises, there was Kate Winslet’s portrayal as Mare, a young, middle-aged grandmother who is careless, messy, real. Winslet, who was called fat because of her years of TitanicShe is cured of horror and her professionalism and work are far from having to worry about the glamor or the false perfection that Hollywood accustoms us to.

Known for her professionalism and great work ethic, Kate Winslet left nothing of Mare to chance, having to fight with everyone to make her wardrobe, her skin, and even the love handles on her belly look the way she wanted. After all, she’s going to be 46 shortly and that’s what Mare is like for her.

She is a woman who is rooted in grief for her child, who has not processed, and as she shares it, while talking about it with a therapist, she will break down. She doesn’t want affection. She doesn’t want to be loved. She doesn’t want to be taken care of because then she feels vulnerable, and if she feels vulnerable, she can’t be strong anymore and she can’t move on.

Said statements, pertaining to an interview by Winslet to the New York Times, have raised a certain noise when collecting, also, how Winslet fought so that in the initial sex scene his existing and natural michelin could be seen, a light that did not favor him was used so much to the skin and your clothes are left unwashed or fixed overnight. Normal character building processes that surround a female Hollywood star continue to sound like challenges and follies.

Winslet says she is aware that people think “My God, how can she afford to appear so unglamorous?” The director, Craig Zobel, assured him that they would eliminate the michelin that can be seen in his sex scene with Guy Pearce in a montage. The actress assures that she already had to return the promotional images of the series to the studio twice because of the excessive cuts on her face: “Guys, I know how many crow’s feet I have, please put them all back”. The michelin survived the cut with a “don’t you dare!” of the actress.

Hbo

Winslet gave this character many laps, even to the point of assuring that it has been the most worked of his career:

Listen, I’m hoping to play a middle-aged woman with Mare (I’ll be 46 in October), I think that’s why people have connected with this character the way they have, because clearly there are no filters. She is an imperfect, fully functioning woman, with a body and face that move in a way that is synonymous with her age, her life, and where she comes from. I think we’re kind of looking forward to something like that. In episode one, she is having sex on a couch. I said to my husband, “Do I agree with that? Is it okay that I’m playing a middle-aged woman who is a grandmother who really has a habit of having one-night stands?” He said.

Even the wardrobe would be very different without the demand for little glamor from the star of the series. Ruined jeans or flannel are already part of a layered character, literally and metaphorically.

Whenever we came across something unflattering, we jumped up and down like: Yes! We will carry this. “

In addition to leaving their clothes stacked in their caravan overnight, they also did not erase their moles and blemishes, or with makeup or effects (something that is done in every television production with stars). We can even say that they went even further by artificially fattening their eyebrows … Kate Winslet will probably win another Emmy but, above all, she will be able to wear that michelin without so much nonsense more times on screen, if the character asks for it, of course.

