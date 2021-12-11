Kanye West doesn’t give up hope of getting back together with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to get back with him.

(CNN) – Kanye West has not given up hope of saving his marriage.



The hip-hop star publicly appealed to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run back to me” as she performed alongside Drake at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert on Thursday night.

The event, which took place at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles and was broadcast live through Amazon’s Prime Video, was aimed at raising awareness about prison reform and sentencing and, more specifically, about Larry’s case. Hoover.

West and Drake have advocated for the release of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples co-founder, convicted of murder in 1973 and currently serving six life sentences in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

During the performance of his song “Runaway”, West decided to deviate from the main message of the concert and launch a bet to get his wife back.

“I need you to run back to me,” West rapped, adding a new verse to the song. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The concert was West’s first performance in five years, and his gesture drew a huge reaction from the audience.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, seven years after the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy.

The “Gold Digger” singer’s romantic statement comes weeks after he made it clear that he was still waiting for a reconciliation.

West, now legally known as Ye, opened up about his marriage’s collapse last month during an appearance on an episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast.

Referring to Kardashian as his wife, he said, “I haven’t even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

He added: “My children want their parents to stay together. I want … to be together.”

Kardashian is currently rumored to be dating “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, with a source close to Kardashian telling CNN that they are taking it easy.

“They are just getting to know each other, it’s not serious,” said the source. “This is the first time she’s dated someone (since she filed for divorce), so she’s taking it very easy.”