June 20: Nicole Kidman’s birthday

Nicole mary kidman, Actress and producer, was born on June 20, 1967 in Hawaii and today she is celebrating her birthday.

Among his many achievements, he has an Oscar, four Golden Globes, two Emmys and a Bafta.

His first steps on the stage were in his childhood when he was only 3 years old, when he started Vallet and then entered an acting school.

At just 16 years old, he had his first partition on the big screen, when he played his role in Bush Christmas in 1983.

Before 1989, the year where she had one of her great moments when she began to become known worldwide, she participated in several films such as:

1984 The Wacky World of Wills & Burke

1987 Watch the Shadows Dance

1988 Emerald City

1989 was her moment of glory when she was an actress in Dead calm (Total Calm) and the following year he got one of the most important roles of his career when he played the role of Dr. Claire Lewicki in Thunder days, with whom he would later be his partner Tom cruise.

In 1995, he was part of the Batman Forever film produced by Tim Burton, he also had an important role in Todo por un Sueño, a film with which he got his first Golden Globe.

Among so many roles, he also dazzled with Sandra Bullock in Practically magic in 1998.

In 2001 he fulfilled the main role in the film Moulin Rouge, with which he won his 2nd Golden Globe.

He earned his first oscar for his role in The hours, a film that had its premiere in 2002, with which it won its third Golden Globe and a BAFTA award.

On the other hand, in 2003, he had the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Notably Nicole became the highest paid actress in the film industry between 2006 and 2009.

Among other titles starring the American actress are names such as

2007: The golden compass released

2011: No way out

2013: Perverse Ties premiered

2016: A way home released

One of his last appearances was in 2019, when he was part of The scandal an American drama film in which he starred opposite Margot Robbie.

At the moment Kidman is still a star with his 54 years, continues to make movies and series.

Tell us which is your favorite Nicole movie