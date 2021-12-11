Julia Roberts in a black boiler suit gives style lessons for women in their 50s – New Woman

Julia Roberts Not only is it recognized worldwide for its brilliant career on the big screen, it is also acclaimed by her sympathetic personality, timeless beauty, and exquisite personal style.

For decades, the so-called “America’s girlfriend “ has fallen in love with her elegant and bold looks on the red carpet with which she achieved the status of fashion icon.

However, the owner of the most identifiable smile in cinema not only know how to make a style statement in the red carpet, also in his day to day with looks minimalist.

Just like the outfit comfortable and stylish With which he caught all eyes during a shopping trip to Queensland, Australia, this Friday, December 10.

Julia Roberts proves that boiler suit He gets along wonderfully after 50

Hollywood star was captured while looking at clothing stores in the Burleigh Heads suburb, in Gold coast, looking radiant in a handy boiler suit black; reported Daily mail.

In a very good mood, the interpreter gave style classes to the elegantly wear the flattering military-inspired garment with a V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a fabric bow at the waist.

A boiler suit, as the 54-year-old actress proved, it’s the perfect piece to bet on when we want to create a look functional, flattering, easy and comfortable in exactly 60 seconds.

Although it is very chameleonic, off-road and suitable for any moment, Roberts showed that it works especially well with matching leather flat sandals during the morning.

It also complemented with a shopping bag beachy very original: a multicolored pattern of crochet fabric with which he loaded his purchases and gave a touch of color to the sober attire.

As for accessories, the protagonist of classics such as Pretty woman added a low-key dash of glamor to the lighthearted look with beaded bracelets and a pair of dark glasses.

As well as with a bucket hat beige to protect himself from the sun that, according to the aforementioned medium, he bought during his tour of the stores in the Australian neighborhood.

The freshness and luminosity that the American projected during the exit was enhanced with her always fresh face free of makeup and her blonde hair tied in a bun effortless.

In the same way, he showed off on the walk your new tan, product of the hours of sun exposure he has had in Australia, the country to which he traveled to record his new tape: Ticket to Paradise.

In the project, which began filming last month, the activist co-stars in the plot alongside her veteran friend. George Clooney and under the direction of the renowned Ol parker.

The film would be the fourth the actors star in together after Oceans eleven (2001), Oceans Twelve (2004) and Money monster (2016).

Julia’s keys to carry a boiler suit in the 50s

On the other hand, during the tour with his bodyguard, Julia Roberts Not only did he verify that it is impossible for him to have a bad day in terms of style, he also gave his keys to use a boiler suit at 50.

For example, the pretty luminary taught that the garment goes better in black Well, it not only stylizes, but also combines with any piece and footwear that is in the closet.

In the same way, he showed that the most flattering model will be the one that is slightly baggy and with an essential belt at the waist to accentuate this area and enhance the figure.