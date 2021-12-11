Johnny Depp’s career depends on his next trial

The actor Johnny Depp is in the worst moment of his film career and everything has to do with the lawsuits he has against his ex-wife.

A few months ago Johnny depp lost a lawsuit against a British newspaper that called him “Abuser”. Thereafter Warner Bros announced that he would no longer count on him for the saga of Fantastic Animals and was replaced by Mads mikkelsen for the character of Gellert grindelwald, the great villain of the franchise. But also Disney has definitively closed the doors for a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. Unfortunately for him, things do not end there, as he has more lawsuits against his ex-wife Amber heard and they can define their future in the cinema.

Many analysts from Hollywood are forecasting the worst for Johnny depp. Since the three-time Oscar nominee (Sweeney Todd, Finding Neverland and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) and that he was one of the highest paid performers in cinema, he currently does not have any important project because the largest studios refuse to count on him. We’ll only see him in the low-budget biographical drama Minamata and the educational animated series Puffins.

So if you lose your next judgment against Amber heard, there will be practically no one who wants to bet on Johnny depp. Luckily he still has some friends in the industry. For example Tim Burton, who wants to sign him for the restart of The Adams Family. But also Robert Downey Jr. wants it to appear in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Many actors have managed to come out of their worst moments.

Johnny depp He is not the only star who has hit a big pothole in his personal life that has come to affect his film career. Robert Downey Jr. he was trapped for years in a cycle of drug abuse, arrests, stints in rehab, and relapses. But he bounced back and has become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. After his dark past he can now shout very proud: “I am Iron Man”. Mel Gibson He had very controversial moments and now it seems that everything has already been forgotten. Roman polanski he cannot travel to the United States because otherwise he will be arrested and won an Oscar for Best Director for The pianist (2002).

So we will have to be aware of what the future holds for Johnny depp and if you can recover from all your judgments.