Johnny Depp, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and their summer basics

The paper of Depp ended up converting to Thompson into an unexpected style icon, leaving the rest of the world with a few looks and basics that are essential for a stylish summer.

Hawaiian shirts, one multi-colored patch jacket (which was created taking as inspiration the author’s favorite jacket in real life), a bucket hat seventies, amber sunglasses, short shorts, and high socks created a casual look with retro touches that also showed the striking personality of the character and the writer.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Archive Photos

It is not that the film looks new, you can tell that it was made in the 90s and that is part of its magic (and what makes us see it with nostalgia), but the costumes of Johnny depp it goes beyond the decade and the style of the moment, when we see it we can also find many timeless garments that do not go out of style and that continue to have a great influence on men’s fashion.

Short shorts for example, are back and we have seen them worn by actors like Milo Ventimiglia, Jacob Elordi (from Euphoria) or Paul mescal (which went viral with the Normal People series), while the Bucket Hat is the favorite accessory of characters like Jonah Hill and Lewis Hamilton, and colored sunglasses are everywhere.

We must also talk about the Hawaiian shirt, a garment that marked Elvis Presley’s style and that can be seen, in one way or another, in the new men’s fashion collections for the spring and summer seasons.

Johnny Depp in the 1998 film IMDb

Depp’s character has a style rooted in the 70s and what Thompson created for that decade, but looking at it today we can find similarities with the modern style, which confirms that, when it comes to fashion, there are some key pieces that go beyond trends and that, even being part of the cultural identity of a particular moment, they keep reinventing themselves to be part of the world forever.

Hunter S. Thompson He took his own life in 2005 and his ashes were scattered (by Depp) in the Woody Creek canyon, but his legacy is evident in film, journalism and even fashion, through a character who managed to make some pieces with bad reputations become the coolest thing anyone could wear.

What are Hunter S. Thompson and Johnny Depp’s summer basics? You just have to watch the movie to know them, it’s about the Hawaiian shirt, the very short shorts, the bucket hat, the retro sunglasses and the 70s style tennis shoes.