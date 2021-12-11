Johanna Ortiz, the Latina who has conquered the most demanding closets

Jennifer Garner, Beyoncé, Máxima de Holland and Camila Cabello are just some of the celebrities who have worn their designs. Her creations are unmistakable, the colors and motifs that are always colorful, warm and cheerful, characterize each of her works, which has led her to collaborate with some of the most recognized brands worldwide. Despite being very young, Johanna ortiz has taken the fashion world by storm. In an industry where there are not many Latin names, Johanna continues to live in her Cali, Colombia, guided by the aesthetics of her country and working with the hands of her community. It is precisely in this rootedness that Johanna has found her greatest inspiration, which has led her to conquer even the most demanding wardrobes. But since her art is not limited to clothing alone, she is now exploring a new facet in the collaboration she has done with Nespresso, uniting his love for coffee with his tireless imagination. We have had the opportunity to talk with the designer, who is also known for the work she does for her community through her work, and she has told us how she reaches this moment of great triumphs.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE OF JOHANNA’S DESIGNS

Jacky Bracamontes and the dress with which she shone

The shocking golden dress with which Ivanka Trump dazzled in Colombia

The interview

Johanna, you are going through an unbeatable moment in which the projects and successes do not stop, did you imagine reaching this point?

Thank you, I think it has been many years of building, dreaming and working with love and passion in what I do. The creation of this fashion house has been done step by step, we have enjoyed every opportunity to the fullest with professionalism and a lot of love, I think the result has been a natural and organic growth.

What makes me most proud is that we have managed to create a solid foundation and a talented team that has allowed us to explore other branches, with confidence and always passionately enjoying each process.

It is well known that you continue to produce in Colombia and that you remain firmly linked to your country. How can you conquer the world of fashion from Latin America?

The magic of our region falls in love with anyone, but we are a vertical company that believes and supports our community. That is the true magic, because taking care of our cultural heritage reflects authenticity in all artistic disciplines. We are celebrating our roots, rescuing the beauty of our crafts and our ancestral techniques, drawing inspiration from the cheerful and warm spirit of our people. Latin American culture is truly fascinating and complex at the same time, influenced by the richness of its history and the beauty of its geography. Trying to capture this in different artistic expressions and in my case, in fashion, is a real pleasure!

VIEW GALLERY



In the midst of these triumphs, the collaboration with Nespresso arrives, what made you accept to take this step?

Nespresso celebrates the passion for coffee, which is one of our cultural treasures, as well as the passion and pride that all Colombians carry inside. Both companies share a vision and values ​​that prioritize our commitment to the community. The attention to detail, love and care behind each cup of coffee is so inspiring that it immediately became a fascinating collaboration for me. But what fills me the most with joy is being able to pay tribute to the coffee growers of Colombia, bringing a little of the magic of our country to all corners of the world.

In your country, coffee is much more than a simple drink, for you, what does it mean in your day to day?

Coffee is part of my ritual every morning; I take a moment for myself with a cup of coffee in silence, being grateful for a new day. Without a cell phone and without distractions, almost always enjoying the nature that surrounds me from my window. I value that moment very much, it becomes my “morning coffee meditation” and so I am getting ready for a new day!

VIEW GALLERY



The successes of Tamara Falcó in terms of style, from her most viral dress to the best-selling

As a good Latina, you are not afraid of color or patterns, as we see in your designs, how to translate this essence of yours to these new elements?

When I start a collection, exploring colors and textures becomes my favorite part of creating, I think that like coffee, it is something so sensory and varied that it easily aligns with the essence of Johanna Ortiz. To create the collection we have been inspired by the nature and richness of the rainforest. The print we designed is a recognition of my Latin American heritage, the tropics in all its nuances. We worked hand in hand with Nespresso so that the result of this color palette was exuberant, just like our Amazon rainforest. I was very excited to see the final result, it is happy and very special, perfect for the festive season.

Behind your work there is a very marked DNA in which important details influence beyond the aesthetic, how do you manage to maintain this spirit in all the collaborations you carry out?

All my collections have women’s names, each one so different and unique, but of all women, Latinas have been my main inspiration. I think we fully understand the power of our femininity. We learned it from our mothers and grandmothers: it is a special essence, rather than a specific style. I love women who are naturally feminine, fun and elegant, and I think that is how so many Latina women are, my inspiration is endless!

VIEW GALLERY



The collaboration occurs at the perfect time to coincide with the holidays, how do you spend this time and what does it mean to you?

Christmas and New Years have always been a very special time for me since I was a child, it is the time to spend valuable time with family and friends. I think we all need to remind our loved ones how important they are to us and this season is the perfect time to do so.

After the closing of the world, a person as guided by life and color as you, where does he take inspiration from?

I think that the closure of the world questioned our priorities, we were feeling the same fear and uncertainty, no matter in which corner of the planet we were, I think that this obligatory “stop” made us more in solidarity with ourselves and also with our communities, our country and our planet.

I am fortunate to live in Cali, where the magic of nature that surrounds me inspires me every day. The flora and fauna of our country, its colors, the joy of my hometown, its music and its people.

When talking about fashion, what advice do you think every woman needs to hear?

For every woman there is a perfect shade of red!

You are very young and you have achieved a lot, what’s next for you?

We are working every day to show that it is possible to make fashion with an environmental and social conscience. There is still much to do in the industry and opportunities for improvement but we are working with the entire team, taking advantage of all the tools we have to move towards a more responsible fashion: from the design we think of versatile, good quality garments, of many uses and with better materials (certified and recycled).

It is very important to be aware and transparent in everything we do: for example, in our processes we must be clear about the impacts, measure and manage them, setting goals for continuous improvement. In our relationships with clients, local suppliers and above all, members of the JO family, we must always bear in mind the social value that we are going to generate.

To continue growing organically in all the categories that we already are, in different markets at a global level is very important, but doing so by generating development and social value is the most important thing for me, like Johanna Ortiz.

VIEW GALLERY







