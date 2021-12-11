Jennifer Lopez says if she would marry Ben Affleck: this would be her fourth wedding | Famous
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have been in the spotlight since April, when the press began reporting that they had resumed the relationship they ended in 2004. After they revealed that their romance is serious, speculation of a possible wedding has begun.
Would JLo remarry?
Jennifer has the premiere of a new movie with Owen Wilson entitled ‘Marry Me’, which will premiere on February 14 and in which Maluma also participates.
With the promotional tour underway for the film, JLo attended the ‘Today Show’ and was asked by host Hoda Kotb if he would like to hear the words again. ‘marry me’ in the future.
Looking a bit nervous, Lopez replied, “I don’t know, yeah, I guess. They know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. Yes, I still believe in ‘and they lived happily ever after’, 100% safe “.
At the end of August, Ben Affleck caused a wave of speculation about his future with JLo, as he was caught by a paparazzo viewing engagement rings at Tiffany & Co., however, a source said her visit to the jewelry store was part of a game.
Who are JLo’s ex-husbands?
The woman who brought Selena Quintanilla to the big screen for the first time has a history of three divorces. In 1997 ‘La Diva del Bronx’ married the Cuban Ojani Noa which was fleeting, because a year later they separated.
In 2001 he joined his life with the dancer Cris Judd, with whom he stayed 2 years. His last marriage was the one he maintained with Marc Anthony for a decade and where he fathered his twins Emme and Max.
Two marriage proposals are added to their divorces, which in the end were not carried out.
The first was with Ben affleckThey were dating in the early 2000s and the actor presented her with a ring in 2004, but the wedding was canceled without notice shortly before it was held.
Alex Rodriguez It was the second, with the former player he had a relationship of 4 years, but in March 2021 they announced their break on social networks.
Now it is speculated that this time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could reach the altar.