Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: theories about their new relationship in 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made up one of the most iconic couples of the new millennium. Both gave us several images that remained forever in our pop unconscious: Affleck, Oscar winner and Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, caressing the singer’s pomps in 2002, in the video clip Jenny From the Block, for example.

And although we all know that his appearance in the film Good will hunting It’s good, it was thanks to this performance (almost nothing in disguise) of himself, that the whole world got to see the most seductive display of affection from Ben Affleck on a yacht, that we have seen.

The reunion of singer Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, 19 years later, has filled the air of this summer 2021 with a delicious sense of nostalgia. Almost as much as a Juicy Couture sports outfit, but for the soul. However, the frenzy caused by Bennifer, climbed to a new level of attention this weekend, after the couple made their official debut via Instagram. The artists decided to recreate this daring scene while celebrating the Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez.

The doubts, unknowns and new questions around Bennifer 2.0 have only grown: What really happens between the protagonists of the film Gigli? Is it real? Is it holograms? Is it a publicity stunt? Are they all of the above?

That is why we proceed to develop our theories:

Theory No. 1: Bennifer are really in love

To remain impartial in this study of Bennology, we must open ourselves to the possibility that Jennifer Lopez and Affleck are, in Cher Horowitz’s words, “mostly, totally, crazy in love.”. After spending several decades apart, having overcome commitments, marriages, children and divorces (remember Marc Anthony, Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer Garner), the newly united Ben and J-lo have become one another as vampires of Twilight and apparently they now live their reality together.

Ben Affleck always mentioned staying in constant contact with Lopez in interviews he gave a few years ago. Even last April she told InStyle: “She remains, to this day, the hardest working person I have come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard to achieve success, I am very happy for her and that she finally receives all the credit she deserves ”.