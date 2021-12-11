Jennifer Lawrence talks about why she walked away from acting – The Truth

Los Angeles, December 11, 2021 – Lawrence took a break from public life and the entertainment industry to protect himself from the global pandemic and also to enjoy the small pleasures that with so much work and a full schedule had been lost.

He finally returned to the screen with the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up and in the midst of all the promotion of the film it was inevitable that he would give a few interviews, where he revealed several details, including the reason why he walked away from Acting the actress was two years away from everything and during that time, she married her partner, Cooke Maroney, and then, in mid-2021, announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Her life was going great, but she was also eager to get back into acting and she did, with a rather dark comedy created by Adam McKay and an incredible cast including celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Apparently her apparent big step toward being “calmer” was intentional, as there came a point where she felt like everyone was “fed up” with her for being the center of attention.

As a result, everyone clung to her refreshing personality and even a video called Jennifer Lawrence, Funny Moments, was created. But her oversaturation of thoughts led her to feel that the world had grown tired of her “existence.” Now that she’s finally back on the big screen and explained all her feelings, we think Jennifer made the right decision.