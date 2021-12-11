Jennifer Aniston posed for The Hollywood Reporter in a bralette: look at the photos | Famous
Throughout these years in front of the cameras and the audience, he has also had to deal with other matters, such as constant public scrutiny, both of himself and of his personal relationships.
In an exclusive interview for the December issue of The Hollywood Reporter, the actress recalled, for example, that for many years there was speculation why she was not pregnant or there were rumors that she was, even with the possibility that she had twins.
“I used to take it too personal, the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘she chose her career before she had children’ assumption. It’s like ‘you have no idea what’s going on with me medically’ (…) They don’t know anything and it was really painful and unpleasant ”.
However, the star is, at 52, in a better moment of his life, with regard to work and personal areas.
This was clear in his statements to the magazine and in her own images for publication.
Jennifer Aniston posed in a bralette and looks better than ever
On the cover of the publication, the also producer modeled very casual, with a pair of wide-cut pants, a bralette and a white hat. With this set you can see him walking through different rooms of a house.
Jennifer Aniston posted the photos on her Instagram account, where she reached 2 million likes and was filled with praise from other celebrities and fans alike. In the comments section, the emoticons of fire flames, hearts and emojis in love stood out.
In other images for The Hollywood Reporter, the actress wore her figure in a black dress with transparencies and in a much more casual style, with jeans and a turtleneck shirt (click on the arrow to see them all).
In the conversation with the magazine, she assured that she feels “blessed” with her life, because she enjoys time with herself, has a “beautiful” group of friends, and “does the best she can.”