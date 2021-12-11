Jennifer Aniston, defiant: “Nobody knows why I don’t have children”

claris.com

For decades, the media has speculated on the personal life of Jennifer Aniston. The American actress earned worldwide recognition playing the character of Rachel Green on the hugely popular series Friends, and later continued a career that ranked her as one of the most powerful women in the world of cinema.

However, also in Hollywood it would still seem that being a woman and having power cannot go hand in hand without having a man by your side. The sentimental life of the actress was a recurring theme in the press of the heart, especially from 1998, when she began her relationship with actor Brad Pitt, whom she would marry in 2000.

The couple became an icon in Hollywood, until in 2005, Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce after media speculation about Brad Pitt’s infidelity with Angelina Jolie. Since then, Jennifer became “the bride of America”, and everyone seemed obsessed with finding a new husband and had children.

The desire (or not) to be a mother

Now, few take into account that perhaps the actress herself has never wanted to have children. Jennifer Aniston has had different partners, but has never expressed the desire to be a mother. It’s more, speculation made the actress tired of the comments and try to end the rumors, more than once.

When her character Rachel Green got pregnant on Friends in 2016, rumors about the actress being pregnant while she was in a relationship with fellow actor Justin Theroux started again. Then, Aniston decided to write a column in the Huffington Post that left it unclear.or what I thought.



“I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up with”, said at the time, “The large amount of resources that are being spent right now to find out whether or not I am pregnant points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy. if they are not married and have children, “he wrote.

In this kind of manifesto he expressed: “We don’t need to be married or be parents. We have to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves, ”he insisted. “Yes, I can become a mother one day, I will be the first to let you know. I’m not looking for motherhood right now.

Your new comments

Now, the actress has returned to reference the comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, as it seems that the press is still confident that she will make that “dream” come true. “Am I still going to have twins?” Jokes the actress, referring to the hundreds of covers with the same news that have been published over the years, “Am I still going to be a mother at 52?”

“I used to take everything on a very personal level, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief that ‘oh, she chose her career before she had children,'” she said in the interview. “But no one has a clue why I don’t have children, what happens to me on a personal levelOn a medical level, why can’t I… Can I have children? Nobody knows anything, and it was very painful. “

The actress is having one of her best moments on a professional level as the protagonist of the Morning Show series, and she does not have the need to change her sentimental or family situation. What’s more, refers to some successful women without children, such as Dolly Parton, They have been one of the few that have not been victims of rumors.

“Men can get married as many times as they wantThey can marry young women in their twenties or thirties; but women are not allowed ”, explains the actress, who considers that now the role of social networks is like that of gossip magazines of yesteryear.

“It is as if the media has given the reins to anyone sitting behind a computer or a telephone and they have given them the power to be a troll,” he said. “I don’t know why there is such cruelty in our society. The gossip magazines used to do it then, ordinary people do it now ”.