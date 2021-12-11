Jennifer Aniston confesses that they were about to fire two protagonists of ‘Friends’

Without a doubt, when we talk about mythical series it comes to mind ‘Friends’. A sitcom with six very diverse protagonists who have conquered millions of people on the small screen.

A series that came to an end after 10 years -from 1994 to 2004-, 10 seasons and 236 episodes that have led them to win different Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, among others. However, every good story has a moment when things go wrong, and that is precisely what it has talked about. Jennifer Aniston in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, where the actress has also commented on other aspects of her personal and professional life.

The Angelina actress has gone on to tell about the hard moment that the protagonists went through in their negotiations to keep ‘Friends’ afloat with Warner Bros., and it is that the producer threatened to fire two actors of the six protagonists.

Enlarge Cast of ‘Friends’.

An increase in salary, the trigger

This moment came after the second season and with the NBC series at the top, when the cast wanted to negotiate an increase in their salary with the producer. Negotiations that at first were more than complicated, as Jennifer Aniston has confessed.

“One of the threats from the study was: ‘Well, we don’t need all six. We can do this with just four of you. ‘. So we think, ‘What? Can you get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? ‘ Then we realized and thought ‘they can’t, wake up’“, the actress has confessed in her interview.

Despite the threats, the negotiations continued their course and reached an agreement. What came is history, ending the series in 2004 with a worldwide success that served to catapult its protagonists, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and own Jennifer Aniston.

Regarding their salaries, it should also be noted that they became some of the best paid in Hollywood, earning up to a million dollars per chapter. A figure that reached 2.5 million for your participation in the meeting.