Jen Selter and friends drive the networks crazy with their routine

United States.- Once again Jen selter and her friends have given the news in their social networks And it is that they have found a way to train and generate resistance and at the same time strengthen something as important as confidence and that is that one totally depends on another doing its work to achieve its spectacular human figure that in addition to being showy takes the palms for do it in a bathing suit.

It was through the account of Instagram of Jen Selter where the curious image was shared where she along with a couple of friends decided to do a type of exercise where they used their body but to take balance by holding their legs and hands to keep their balance being Jen Selter the woman who was at the top demonstrating his great physical ability.

The plus of this great demonstration of their talent and great discipline is that they all modeled a striking swimsuit with fluorescent colors, in red, neon and what appears to be a pink color. All the girls with statuesque figures putting up the fitness world to which they are seen to belong, especially Jen Selter who is a reference in that field and more because she helps more women to exploit that in them.

Curiously, this similar demonstration had been presented days ago between Jen Selter and more of her friends where they made a human pyramid, where again the central theme was to find women with whom she felt the confidence to be able to perform such exercises as for the life. Likewise, the outfits were other things that took the palms.

That’s how striking is the publication of Jen Selter and her friends | Photo: Instagram Jen Selter

Jen Selter has become one of the most relevant women in the world of sports, her legacy is already very relevant, to the point of being considered for talks on physical conditioning. She has even been invited to have a conversation with another excellent woman in the field of sports like Sommer Ray who is also an influencer with many people behind her to improve her figure.

Already days ago Jen Selter had surprised with some publications like the ones she likes to share, she connected with nature, now it was on what seems to be a beach pier where once again the center of attention is her slender figure and her striking elegance to pose and achieve the photos you want.