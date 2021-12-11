“It left the team with 10 items. It was disappointing.”

The Wolves coach did not hide his annoyance at the red card that Raúl Jiménez saw, which affected the team by leaving them with one less against Manchester City

Bruno lage, technical director of Wolverhampton, was clear and regretted the expulsion of Raúl Jiménez in the duel against Manchester City, as this situation left the team outnumbered and on the ropes against the Premier League leader.

Raúl Jiménez was sent off against Manchester City and shortly after Pep’s team’s goal fell. Getty Images

“He left the team with 10 items. It was disappointing, but we have to move on“Lage said at a press conference at the end of the match.

Without hesitation and questioned about the action of the Mexican forward, the Portuguese helmsman said that Raúl cannot have those attitudes because they are things that are prohibited by regulation.

“You know you can’t do that“Lage added.

“THe did not get the first warning and he has to understand, whether it is fair or not, that he already has a yellow one, so he cannot make that mistake”, Finished the technical director of the Wolves.

And is that Jiménez was sent off at the end of the first half for a double yellow card. This red card is the first that the Mexican has in his career in Europe, because in the seven years he has been in the Old Continent, he had not received such a sanction.

The last time Jiménez was expelled he was still a member of América and it was in Apertura 2012 in a Liga MX game against San Luis.

Due to the fact, the English press described the Mexican’s red card as absurd and surprising, since he won the two yellow cards in 31 seconds.