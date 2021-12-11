Inside the $ 10 million mansion Leonardo DiCaprio bought in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio paid out a large sum of money for his new mansion in Beverly Hills.

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, has been very active in the real estate world throughout this year, having bought and put up for sale any number of properties throughout the country.

To these multiple properties, one more must be added, as it was announced that recently bought an imposing mansion in the Beverly Hills area, for which you paid $ 9.9 million.

The property, which was originally advertised in $ 10.2 million and is distributed over two floors, it became a great business for its previous owners, who acquired it, in 2016, for $ 6.1 million, but it was thanks to the improvements they made to it, that they managed to sell it at a much higher figure. This is how it looked previously.

The operation closed on December 3, but it was only now that it was announced that DiCaprio was the lucky new owner.

The residence, which dates from 1936 and is distributed throughout 5,000 square feetIt has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It is completed by a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a bar, a garage for one vehicle, among other rooms.

The kitchen is semi-open and quite spacious. It is equipped with brown cabinets, with high-end appliances, with a central bar with space for three periquera-style chairs and still has room for a six-person dining room table. From this room you can access the dining room and patio area.

The main bedroom, where the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ will surely sleep, has room for a large bed and a living room, as well as a very large dressing room, as well as a bathroom with a vanity unit, a toilet, a bathtub and a walk-in shower.

Outside, on its 0.27 acre lot, it has a patio, a fire pit, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a lawn area, a guest house, among other amenities.

To see more images of this Hollywood star’s new home, click here.

