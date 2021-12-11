“I’m scared”: Cardi B tries a new way to live without stress

USA-. No surprise that Cardi B any challenge on a musical level is encouraged, but thanks to its fun program Cardi tries, the rapper showed that she is not afraid of anything. The artist has gone through all kinds of activities throughout the show, from stroking snakes even if one has peed on her, to practicing ballet, but now she has a new goal: to find inner peace.

In the latest episode of Cardi tries, which was recorded while Cardi B Still pregnant, the artist tried to find healing and her inner guru through holistic self-care methods. “Now that I am pregnant, I want to be as stress free as possible. I had a little episode and I feel like I was so stressed that I had to go to the hospital, “explained the rapper.

To find the inner bread, Cardi B had Sah D’Simone, a Brazilian spiritual guide and meditation teacher. He accompanied the rapper through different holistic self-care practices to “tap into her spiritually daring side.” These included an ear with cones, acupuncture, a sound bath, and a forgiveness painting ceremony.

As soon as the first practice started, Cardi B She was quite scared to see that it involved fire. “How am I supposed to be at peace when I know there is fire near my face?” Said the rapper, however, in the end she said that she “loved it” and felt that she could “hear better”. But problems continued for the artist, as she was also wary of acupuncture.

“I do not feel at peace, I am afraid,” he commented. Cardi B when acupuncture started. The rapper made D’Simone He went first, but when his turn came he began to repeat that “he does not like needles” and screamed when the teacher placed one between his eyebrows. However, at the end of the episode, she realized that the risk was worth it, as the artist admitted that she was “more at peace with myself.”