Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 10

The platform streaming Hulu provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. Peppa Pig

The protagonist of this series is Peppa, a pig with anthropomorphic features who lives with her little brother George and his parents: Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Its main setting is its home, that is where the plots of the episodes take place. In some episodes, his family is shown leaving the house, taking a walk with their car, at the house of his friends or being already in another place.

two. A crazy christmas

When their only teenage daughter leaves home for the first time, the Krank couple decide to “skip Christmas” (no gifts, no tree …) and go on vacation. However, at the last minute her daughter changes her mind and decides to go home. Then the Kranks will have to hurriedly and busily get ready for the Christmas holidays.

3. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, she manages to find her father, Walter (James Caan), a children’s book publisher addicted to work and money who is on Santa’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Four. A father in distress

Howard Langston is a busy businessman who is late for his son Jamie’s karate class. To forgive him, he promises that he will give him whatever he asks for for Christmas: Jamie asks him for a Turboman doll. The problem is that the toy is the most popular and is out of stock in all toy stores. With just a few hours to go until Christmas, Howie sets off on a comical odyssey across town to hunt and capture the precious object.

5. The holiday

Iris is in love with a man who is going to marry another. On the other side of the planet, Amanda has just discovered that the man she lives with is unfaithful to her. Two women who do not know each other and who live 10,000 kilometers apart are in the same situation. They start talking online on a website dedicated to home exchange and, without thinking twice, decide to do so. Iris settles in Amanda’s home in sunny California, while Amanda lands in the snowy English countryside. Shortly after arriving, the two find what they least expected or wanted: a new romance.

6. Queenpins

Bored and frustrated suburban housewife Connie and her dream vlogger best friend JoJo turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar bogus coupon trap. After sending a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of stale cereal and receiving an apology along with dozens of free gifts, the duo hatches an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions of mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon cutters. . On the road to total coupon dominance, an unfortunate Loss Prevention Officer from the local grocery chain joins forces with a determined US Postal Inspector in pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of the crime of pink collar.

7. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

8. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

9. The season of happiness

A woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend during her annual family vacation discovers that her partner’s conservative parents are still unaware of their daughter’s sexual orientation.

10. Deadpool

Based on the unconventional Marvel anti-hero, Deadpool narrates the origin of a former special forces operative named Wade Wilson, converted into a mercenary and who after being subjected to a cruel experiment acquires quick healing powers, adopting Wade then Deadpool’s alter ego. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool tries to hunt down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

