How was the night that Matt Damon fell in love completely with the Argentine Luciana Barroso

Then to make matters worse between them came Winona ryder, who ended up breaking the incipient courtship, since the actor left Driver for her. The scandal left him very exposed and the public turned their backs on him for having been unfaithful to his nice girlfriend.

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon kiss at the Golden Globes.

Driver she was upset with how public her breakup with Damon and how it was portrayed by the media. But her biggest anger was with her ex, who ignored her before the public: “A month before she was expressing her love for me to David letterman”.

They say it was Gwyneth paltrow -then girlfriend of Affleck, best friend of Damon– the one that made matchmaker between Ryder and Damon. The actors fell in love and appeared hand in hand at one of the Oscars parties in 1998. Then the “Dracula” actress accompanied Damon to the Golden Globes; the actor was nominated for “The Talent of Mr. Ripley.” The love was brief. Months later, Matt and Winona they were each by their own side.

At that time, the tabloids began to link him romantically with the Spanish Penelope Cruz, but he always denied those rumors despite the various photographs of the time showing them in a more than friendly situation. All this happened when the race of Damon it was taking off and it served as an experience. In fact, seeing how their relationships were developing in the press, led the Harvard alumnus to decide not to expose their courtships anymore and to go out with people who were not from the environment.

Matt Damon, Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz.

During a Playboy interview in 2004, Damon He was candid about his intention to keep his love life out of the headlines. The formula: no more famous for him. “If you’re the cover couple, then you’re screwed. Don’t date a celebrity. I don’t think I can fall in love with a famous woman. I like that my lifestyle feels normal to me most of the time, ”was the warning he left to the young actors. “These days I definitely only go out, as we say, with ‘civilians.’

Luciana Barroso, the Argentine who fell in love with Matt Damon

Keeping your word, Damon He ended up falling in love and starting a family with a woman who is completely removed from the frivolity and the lights of Hollywood. Married to Argentina Luciana Barroso placeholder image since 2005, with whom he has four daughters, Damon He leads a low-key life outside of the great Hollywood spots. He continues to cultivate his love for his native Boston, is a huge fan of the Red Sox baseball team, and in 2013 he received the Medal of Arts from Harvard, where he studied literature before landing his first role in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza. ”, A film starring Julia Roberts.

With his love story with Luciana, he could write the script for a romantic comedy. It all started behind a bar in a Miami bar, where the woman from Salta, then 24 years old and the mother of a girl, worked as a girl.

Luciana Barroso, the Argentine who fell in love with Matt Damon.

Matt he was shooting scenes for his movie, “Stuck on You,” in Florida. The 2003 comedy was supposed to be shot in Hawaii, but the Farrelly brothers, who directed the film, moved it to Miami. In explaining the events that led to their first meeting, Matt told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011: “I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that hadn’t happened if all those things hadn’t happened.”

“One night in the middle of filming, a couple of guys from the crew said, ‘Let’s go have a beer somewhere.’ I said ‘I don’t feel like it’ and they kind of dragged me ”. They went to a bar, where Luciana worked. Yes OK Matt Said it was love at first sight, the version of Luciana What happened that night was a little different.

“I was working as a waitress in South Beach and he was shooting a movie there and the crew ended up at the bar on a Saturday night. The story of Matt is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I said, ‘Yes, it was a nightclub, there were lights everywhere,’ ”he joked. Luciana speaking to Vogue Australia in 2018. At one point in the evening, Matt he began to be recognized by those present and decided to resolve the situation in a somewhat dramatic way: “I hid behind the bar, she looked at me, and asked me what I was doing there …”, he recalled. And she decided to take advantage of the situation: she made the famous actor work for her. “It made me a lot of money in tips.”

image.png

At that moment, Luciana he was raising his daughter Alexia, then 4 years old, as a single mother; something that Argentina says was one of the things that attracted the actor to her. “We definitely had a connection right away. For me it’s just Matt”.

While, Damon thus describes his instant crush on Luciana: “They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of destiny…, and that’s the way it was. I swear to God something indescribable happened to me. When I was in my early twenties, I wondered if I would ever be able to settle down or be single for life – an idea that made me uneasy. But I found the right person … and it was as if I was struck by lightning!

A simple marriage

They were married on December 9, 2005. Their wedding was low-key as the couple wanted no media or magazine covers or celebrity guests. Instead, they exchanged rings at a private civil ceremony in Manhattan.

image.png Inseparable, Matt even declared in an interview: “Literally, everything changed in my life. The idea of ​​losing my wife terrifies me. My life is so much easier because of my wife and my marriage. Everything makes sense”.

The following year they enlarged the family: in 2006 he was born Isabella; Two years later, Gia Zavala, and in 2010, Stella. MattFurthermore, he legally adopted the daughter of Luciana with her first husband. In 2013, the couple renewed their vows at a resort in Saint Lucia, in the Caribbean. The family cultivates a low profile and is often seen together when they take vacations, although Luciana accompanies her husband to events and red carpets.

When asked what is the secret of a successful marriage in Hollywood, Luciana said: “No idea. I just know that I think we both feel very lucky to be together so we don’t take it for granted. There are ups and downs, but overall it’s easy and fun. “

From time to time rumors of crisis arise, but the truth is that they are always united. “You should be with the person you love for as long as possible. Luciana it’s my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have much time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil, “joked the actor.

