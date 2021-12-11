How to update WhatsApp in 2022 to avoid losing chats or photos

This year, new features came to the popular WhatsApp messaging app, which is already used by 2 billion people globally.

For example, the latest features that broke in and “fell in love” with users are the disappearance mode -which makes all conversations ephemeral-; the option to send images for “View once”; the ability to connect multiple devices on WhatsApp without depending on a cell phone; new audio and voice memo design; and more.

To keep the messaging platform updated and to continue interacting smoothly, WhatsApp must be updated to its latest version. Here is the step by step to update the app to its latest version.

WhatsApp: what are the minimum requirements to download and update the app?

WhatsApp

As detailed by WhatsApp on its official website, the minimum requirements to update the app in its most recent version (which is 2.21.24.18) are Android operating system 4.0.3 or later versions; or operating system iOS 10 or later versions; and unlimited data plan.

WhatsApp: how to update the app on Android

WhatsApp on Android

To update WhatsApp on a cell phone with Android operating system, follow these steps:

1. Open Play Store.

2. Touch the icon “Menu”.

3. Login to “My apps and games.”

4. Touch “Update“, right next to WhatsApp.

Alternatively, you can open the Play Store and search WhatsApp. There, it should be touched “Update“, just below WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: how to update the app on iOS

IPhone cell phone users will be able to update WhatsApp with the following methodology.

1. Open App Store.

2. Press “Updates” in the upper right.

3. Find the app in the list WhatsApp.

4. Click on WhatsApp and select “Update”.