How to live longer: meet the cholesterol-lowering drink that adds disease-free years to your life

High cholesterol occurs when these fats, considered as a source of energy for the proper development of the body, have high levels and clog the arteries, causing various serious pathologies, such as heart attacks or strokes. While the cholesterol It is vital for the body, its excess can generate more than one health problem. In this sense, we will tell you about a drink that will help you keep the levels of this fat normal.

Following this line, researchers suggest incorporating a daily intake of drink essential to reduce high cholesterol: green tea. This infusion contains antioxidants that with effects that prolong life since they eliminate harmful substances from the body that threaten health and also interfere in the control of the cholesterol, being widely beneficial for patients with this pathology.

Related news

The aforementioned drink is an important source of catechins, considered one of the most effective antioxidants to protect the body from various diseases, including high cholesterol. In this sense, according to experts, the compounds in green tea are responsible for achieving effects that will decrease the cholesterol of the organism. In turn, as mentioned above, more than one year of life free of various pathologies can be added.

The research, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggested that green tea significantly reduces the cholesterol total, including high cholesterol. While on the other hand, studies conducted at Oregon State University revealed that this drink it also has the ability to increase the number of regulatory T cells in the body, helping to protect humans against autoimmune diseases.

Photo: Pixabay

In this sense, due to irrefutable research, experts have begun to recommend this drink as a partial solution to control cholesterol and lower high cholesterol. In addition, as if that were not enough, another study carried out last year revealed that consuming this infusion more than three times a week will extend life by 15 more months compared to people who did not.