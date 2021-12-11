How to live longer: meet the cholesterol-lowering drink that adds disease-free years to your life

High cholesterol occurs when these fats, considered as a source of energy for the proper development of the body, have high levels and clog the arteries, causing various serious pathologies, such as heart attacks or strokes. While the cholesterol It is vital for the body, its excess can generate more than one health problem. In this sense, we will tell you about a drink that will help you keep the levels of this fat normal.

Following this line, researchers suggest incorporating a daily intake of drink essential to reduce high cholesterol: green tea. This infusion contains antioxidants that with effects that prolong life since they eliminate harmful substances from the body that threaten health and also interfere in the control of the cholesterol, being widely beneficial for patients with this pathology.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker