How to get Pokémon with hidden abilities in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

The hidden skills They are abilities that may belong to some Pokémon and that are more difficult to find. Below we explain the three methods that we can use to get Pokémon that possess them:

Using the Poké Radar

After completing the regional Pokédex and defeating Cynthia, Professor Serbal will provide us with a Poké Radar, which will facilitate this task. In order to get a Pokémon with hidden ability we will have to approach the tall grass, and once there 4 bushes will move, and we must look at the bush that is different from the rest.

In these herbs the probability that a Pokémon has hidden ability is 1/128. If no bush is different, we can restart the Poké Radar by taking 50 steps.

Change skills using skill patches

Another possibility is to use skill patches to change the abilities of the Pokémon. These can be obtained in the post-game in exchange for 200 battle points.

By breeding Pokémon

The first fact that we must highlight is that the breeding of two Pokémon of the same species will always have a standard ability. Therefore we will have to use Pokémon of different species.

In order to achieve this, it must be the mother who possesses the hidden ability, having a 60% chance that the baby inherits it. On the contrary, if the father is the one who possesses the hidden ability, we will never be able to pass on his ability.

But this fact is not always true, since there is a exception in which a male Pokémon also has a 60% chance of passing its hidden ability to its young only if we use a Ditto in the process.

