How much OnlyFans keeps from the content that is sold

OnlyFans is a platform created in 2016 that represents an initiative to connect content creators with their followers.

The idea is to generate exclusive content which fans can access through the payment of a subscription.

There is everything: from musical artists who publish unpublished essays of their songs to people who sell sexual content.

Currently, it is one of the most successful platforms on the internet, since creators can live off the earnings they receive from their subscribers.

How to earn money at OnlyFans?

There are two main modalities for earn money through this exclusive content site: subscriptions and tips.

Each creator can define the cost of subscribing to their profile, as long as they adhere to the OnlyFans limits. The minimum amount is $ 4.99; the maximum is $ 50.

Also, creators can receive money in the form of tips. Users often pay to receive personalized content such as a photo, a private chat session, among others. The minimum tip amount is $ 5 and there is no maximum limit.

Of course, to this pair of modalities we must add other earnings obtained thanks to promotions and the referral system. The latter pays 5% of the earnings of each creator referred by another.

However, What does OnlyFans earn for making use of its platform? The site retains 20% of the total earnings of each creator. You do not have to do accounts to get an idea of ​​the large amounts of money that come to your coffers.

So, if you are interested create content for OnlyFansRemember the previous analysis and take into account that you must deliver 20% of your monthly earnings.

If you want to know more information like this, follow us on Oink-Oink.