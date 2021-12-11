How do you tell the world that the end of time has come?

Until now, one of the theoretical duties of the astronomer is to inform the public that something very big and horrible is about to happen: soon the sun will explode, a black hole has just got in the way of Earth, hostile aliens gathered an armada behind of the moon.

On Don’t look up In the new Netflix movie, a pair of astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, take on this responsibility when they discover that a “planet-busting” comet is heading straight for Earth and must spread the news.

And that doesn’t go well. The president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, is more concerned about the poll numbers. TV show hosts ridicule scientists. The oligarchs want to exploit the minerals of the comet. It is possible that Don’t look up be the funniest doomsday film we’ve seen since Dr. Unusual or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb, Stanley Kubrick’s classic black comedy in 1964.