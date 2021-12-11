How and at what time to see the Geminid meteor shower from Mexico, one of the last in 2021

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most important of the year can already be seen in the night sky where we can find the fragments of meteorite debris that enter the planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per second, vaporizing and causing rays of light.

These meteors are very bright, moderately fast, and unusual for their colors that can range from white to yellow, green, red, or blue and they are due to the presence of traces of metals such as sodium and calcium, the same ones that are used to color fireworks.

This show it can be seen without problems from Mexico and will have its highest point on the night of December 13 to dawn on Tuesday 14, making this range of hours the best to see the meteors.

In its rush hour the rain will produce more than 100 meteors per hour although this time the light pollution and the Moon that will be almost full at the peak of the Geminids will affect the amount that can be observed, since it prevents capturing those that are less bright.

It’s time to wake up during the week to see the rain at its best

The Geminids first observed in 1862 they intensify every year, allowing them to have a good activity throughout the night.

Although they can be seen for a few days and until December 16, the best time to do it is Tuesday, December 14, where at least 120 meteors per hour are expected.

These meteors originate from a debris stream left behind by asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making it one of the only major showers not to be created from a comet next to the Quadrantids.



The Quadrantids. Photo: Mike Lewinski

To see the rain, patience, a comfortable chair and warm clothes are recommended. In this case if they can be seen with the naked eye without the need for binoculars or telescope, although if it is necessary to allow the eyes to adapt to the darkness, otherwise the number of meteors to capture can be limited.

The best idea is focus on a dark area in the sky and of course, not seeing the screen of our cell phone, it will ruin our “night vision” and we will need about 30 minutes to adapt again.

The best conditions will be in a space away from street lights and other sources of light pollution, and if you are in an open place, you can see them in the entire night sky.

In case for some reason you can’t see the rain NASA will do a live broadcast on December 13-14 using the meteor camera at the Marshall Space Flight Center which will be broadcast on the Meteor Watch Facebook page.