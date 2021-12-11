High pressure? 4 medicinal plants that are used to control high blood pressure

Do you have high blood pressure problems? Were you diagnosed with arterial hypertension? So, this information interests you: there are at least 4 medicinal plants that serve to control this condition. Of course, they are an option to treat hypertension, but they should not replace the treatment indicated by a doctor. Do you want to know which plants are used to control and lower high blood pressure? We tell you everything.

The medicinal plants are an alternative to control the arterial hypertension because all properties that contain benefit and take care of your health. Do not forget that when you are diagnosed with this disease it is important that you pay special attention to your diet and lifestyle.

What is high blood pressure and its symptoms?

The high blood pressure (hypertension) is a disease in which the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is high that causes health problems, such as ailments cardiac, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While it may not present symptom, some of the most common in people with arterial hypertension are headache, shortness of breath, or nosebleeds.

Home remedies for high blood pressure

White hawthorn

Maybe it’s the medicinal plant most used to control hypertension because the flavonoids present relax and protect the arterial walls.

Olive

Is your blood pressure high? Then you can use the plant olive to control it. The active principles present in this species help to lower blood pressure.

Green Tea

The Green Tea is another of the medicinal plants that serve to control hypertension. Take advantage of its properties and improve your health.

Horse tail

When you only believed that the plant horse tail could only be used to grow hair, comes this Home remedy able to help you control your high blood pressure.