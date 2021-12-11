Here’s how you can win a Garfield Xbox Series S

It is difficult to calculate the number of consoles that Xbox has given away with personalized motifs in this generation. We have seen them from Diablo 2 Resurrected, from Guardians of the Galaxy and now a beloved character becomes the perfect set for the small Xbox Series S.

On the occasion of the incorporation of Garfield to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, those of Redmond decided to celebrate in a big way with a raffle in which you can win an Xbox Series S and a controller decorated with the cat that loves lasagna the most in the culture pop.

The ability to have Garfield on your Xbox Series S

Unlike other contests in which only some countries participate, here the console can go to anyone who lives in the countries in which Xbox Live is available, yes, to participate you must be 18 years or older and the requirements are very simple : you must follow xbox account on Twitter and do retweet to the tweet that appears here with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes.

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna. Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame. Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A – Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

You can enter until Thursday, December 23, and the happy winner will be notified by direct message on Twitter on December 29. As it is only one unit, the exclusivity of the award is literally sky high.