Henry Cavill’s greatest failure

Since he joined DC with his acclaimed portrayal of Superman, Henry cavill has managed to consecrate himself as one of the favorite actors of the last decade. And it is that after being part of the superhero franchise, he quickly incorporated very successful projects into his filmography. For example, on December 17 the second season of the series will premiere The witcher for Netflix. But not all have been successes in the actor’s career.

From a very young age, the 38-year-old Briton has dreamed of becoming a renowned figure. And he has worked very hard to achieve it: in his school, he joined all theatrical works, even if it was worth him to go through an experience of bullying against her very painful physique. But his passion was always very strong and he has not abandoned his studies, as well as the perseverance to appear in auditions.

It was for his 18 years when he got his first film role for lagoon, the film directed by Dennis Berry in 2001. His talent quickly dazzled different producers who continued to add him to somewhat larger projects. Cavill had a dream: to get unstuck with a well-known character who would bring him global fame. It wasn’t Superman! Rather, it was about James bond.

Perhaps that was the greatest failure of the British actor, who longed to be the interpreter of Agent 007 but ultimately lost to Daniel Craig, as well as to Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Jude Law or Damian Lewis. To this day Henry assures that “it would have been a fun role”. However, it was clear that it was not the perfect time to participate in the film and that life would pay off years later.

It was not the only time that he was left without impersonating a role that really interested him: the same happened with Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy that was left to Christian bale, as well as with Cedric diggory from Harry Potter Y Edward Cullen from Twilight, Both of Robert Pattinson. Henry Cavill’s failures seem to have been left behind: today he is not only the face associated with Superman, but he stars in a phenomenon of the red N and is one of the actors most loved by viewers.

