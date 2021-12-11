Hamilton overtakes Verstappen in FP3 Abu Dhabi

After being the fastest in the second practice on Friday, Hamilton remained in front again this Saturday to start the second day of activity on the track at the circuit of Yas Marina, where this weekend the championship between the British and Verstappen is defined, both matched in points before the race.

Verstappen started on medium tires on his RB16B with a starting time of 1m24s947 which in his second start would drop to 1m24s828 to lead in a session start where in the first ten minutes Hamilton only pitched one lap on hard tires.

The seven-time champion would then go out on the track with softs to set a time of 1m24s241, being 0s587 faster than his rival for the world championship, while Bottas and Pérez occupied the third and fourth positions, respectively, one second behind the lead. , each wearing the same tire compounds as their teammates.

At 20 minutes into the session, Hamilton lowered his mark to 1m24s055, while Pérez advanced to third place with a lap that left him four thousandths behind Verstappen at that time.

Bottas would jump from fourth to first five minutes later with a time of 1m24s025 to beat Hamilton by 0s030 and “Checo” improved his mark again to overtake Verstappen this time by turning in 1m24s723, while Mercedes and Red Bull Racing continued to work with different compound tires.

Close to the initial half hour, Hamilton leapt in times with a record of 1m23s274 to move 0s751 away from Bottas, while the AlphaTauri settled fifth and sixth with Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, both on hard tires and the Japanese. spinning only a couple of tenths slower than Verstappen at that point in practice.

With 17 minutes to go, and after a rear wing change, Verstappen took to the track on soft tires but aborted his first attempt after making a mistake at Turn 6, while Pérez, also on soft tires, turned at 1m24s484, a record that at that time left him fourth, behind a Tsunoda who continued to surprise third after placing soft on his AlphaTauri.

Verstappen would then turn in 1m23s488, with a record in the last quarter, to get closer to 0s214 of Hamilton and take second place, while Hamilton aborted a lap in which he had set a record in the first sector but then went wide with a lock included in curve 12.

In the final five minutes Verstappen improved his personal best in the first two sets but then turned around with a sudden movement of the car at Turn 9. Hamilton, for his part, complained on the radio to Mercedes for not having changed him the tires after their previous lockout. “I can’t drive with these,” he said.

The end of the session would be with Hamilton leading by two tenths over Verstappen, while Bottas finished third at 0s751 and being 22 thousandths faster than Pérez, who managed to improve on the end to advance from seventh to fourth.

Lando Norris posted the fifth best time, ahead of Tsunoda, Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc in the top ten positions.

Session results:

Gallery: Friday’s Best Photos from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

one/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

two/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

4/30

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

5/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21

6/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

8/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

10/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

eleven/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

12/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

13/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, with his girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, with his girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek

14/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

fifteen/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Actress Eva Longoria, invited to the McLaren Pirelli Hot Laps

Actress Eva Longoria, invited to the McLaren Pirelli Hot Laps

16/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

17/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

18/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 after his crash

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 after his crash

19/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

twenty/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

twenty-one/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

22/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

23/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

24/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mechanic working on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing RB16B

Mechanic working on Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing RB16B

25/30

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, and Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, shake hands

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, and Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, shake hands

26/30

Photo by: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

27/30

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

28/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

29/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

30/30

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

