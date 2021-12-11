Hamilton overtakes Verstappen in FP3 Abu Dhabi

After being the fastest in the second practice on Friday, Hamilton remained in front again this Saturday to start the second day of activity on the track at the circuit of Yas Marina, where this weekend the championship between the British and Verstappen is defined, both matched in points before the race.

Verstappen started on medium tires on his RB16B with a starting time of 1m24s947 which in his second start would drop to 1m24s828 to lead in a session start where in the first ten minutes Hamilton only pitched one lap on hard tires.

The seven-time champion would then go out on the track with softs to set a time of 1m24s241, being 0s587 faster than his rival for the world championship, while Bottas and Pérez occupied the third and fourth positions, respectively, one second behind the lead. , each wearing the same tire compounds as their teammates.

At 20 minutes into the session, Hamilton lowered his mark to 1m24s055, while Pérez advanced to third place with a lap that left him four thousandths behind Verstappen at that time.

Bottas would jump from fourth to first five minutes later with a time of 1m24s025 to beat Hamilton by 0s030 and “Checo” improved his mark again to overtake Verstappen this time by turning in 1m24s723, while Mercedes and Red Bull Racing continued to work with different compound tires.

Close to the initial half hour, Hamilton leapt in times with a record of 1m23s274 to move 0s751 away from Bottas, while the AlphaTauri settled fifth and sixth with Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, both on hard tires and the Japanese. spinning only a couple of tenths slower than Verstappen at that point in practice.

With 17 minutes to go, and after a rear wing change, Verstappen took to the track on soft tires but aborted his first attempt after making a mistake at Turn 6, while Pérez, also on soft tires, turned at 1m24s484, a record that at that time left him fourth, behind a Tsunoda who continued to surprise third after placing soft on his AlphaTauri.

Verstappen would then turn in 1m23s488, with a record in the last quarter, to get closer to 0s214 of Hamilton and take second place, while Hamilton aborted a lap in which he had set a record in the first sector but then went wide with a lock included in curve 12.

In the final five minutes Verstappen improved his personal best in the first two sets but then turned around with a sudden movement of the car at Turn 9. Hamilton, for his part, complained on the radio to Mercedes for not having changed him the tires after their previous lockout. “I can’t drive with these,” he said.

The end of the session would be with Hamilton leading by two tenths over Verstappen, while Bottas finished third at 0s751 and being 22 thousandths faster than Pérez, who managed to improve on the end to advance from seventh to fourth.

Lando Norris posted the fifth best time, ahead of Tsunoda, Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc in the top ten positions.

Session results:

Gallery: Friday’s Best Photos from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images