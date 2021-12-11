Hamilton and Verstappen to star in exciting season finale

Few or perhaps no one would have imagined that March 28 when the current season of Formula One, that the last grand prize would arrive without yet a defined champion.

In 58 laps it will be known if Lewis hamilton Be the rider with the most crowns won in the history of the top flight, or Max verstappen manages to break that headquarters and be the first Dutch to be consecrated monarch.

In Hamilton’s last four championships, no one had been able to give him the battle that Verstappen, a man who as the years have passed has been improving considerably and who is, for analysts, the pilot called to dominate the Great Circus in the coming years.

In seven years in the top flight, Max has had his best numbers in 2021, with nine victories, nine pole positions and 17 podiums, numbers that have come to complicate the scenario for Hamilton, who, if he becomes champion, will reach eight titles to break the tie he has with the German Michael Schumacher.

“I think we are experiencing the best season in the history of the Formula 1 with two great drivers and two great teams at a very high level, so I think it’s going to be something very interesting, and I would love it to be Red bull and Max who takes the championships “, he affirmed Sergio perez, which with his words must confirm what the rest of the pilots think, since they had not seen a season like this in years.

The parity of both is clearly noticeable in various statistics; for example, in victories Max has nine times eight of Lewis. The Briton has added six fastest laps to five for the Dutch. Verstappen has 17 podiums to 16 for Hamilton. In 21 races, Mercedes made it to Q3, while Red Bull made it in 20. The only somewhat wide difference may be in pole position, where Verstappen won nine and Hamilton five.

2021 will be remembered as the year where the most grand prizes were raced with 22, but also for giving motorsport fans an epic demonstration by both of them that may not be repeated for a long time.

